Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PolarityTE, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTE   US7310941080

POLARITYTE, INC.

(PTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages PolarityTE, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – PTE

09/27/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) between April 30, 2020 and August 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased PolarityTE securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the PolarityTE class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2163.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Investigational New Drug Application for SkinTE, a tissue product purportedly used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services, (the “SkinTE IND”), was deficient with respect to certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (CMC) items; (2) as a result, it was unlikely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would approve the SkinTE IND in its current form; (3) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated the likelihood that the SkinTE IND would obtain FDA approval; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the PolarityTE class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2163.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about POLARITYTE, INC.
12:58pEQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages PolarityTE, Inc. Investors with Lo..
BU
09/24POLARITYTE : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against PolarityTE,..
PR
09/09POLARITYTE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/07POLARITYTE : to Attend H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and 2021 C..
BU
09/05SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Polar..
PR
09/02POLARITYTE : Appoints Chief Executive Officer, Chief Medical Officer
MT
09/02POLARITYTE : Appoints Richard Hague as Chief Executive Officer and Elects David Seaburg (F..
PU
09/02POLARITYTE : Appoints Richard Hague as Chief Executive Officer and Elects David Seaburg to..
BU
09/02POLARITYTE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
09/02PolarityTE, Inc. Appoints Richard Hague as Chief Executive Officer
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,66 M - -
Net income 2021 -36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54,0 M 54,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 20,5x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart POLARITYTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
PolarityTE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARITYTE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,71 $
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Hague President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacob Patterson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Anthony Cohen Chairman
Stephen Milner Chief Clinical Officer
Nikolai Sopko CSO, VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLARITYTE, INC.4.60%54
MODERNA, INC.311.74%173 624
LONZA GROUP AG30.56%59 611
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.01%50 128
CELLTRION, INC.-23.54%31 745
SEAGEN INC.-7.88%29 353