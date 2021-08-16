Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PolarityTE, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTE   US7310941080

POLARITYTE, INC.

(PTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PolarityTE : Delisting/Transfer of Listing (Form 8-K)

08/16/2021 | 04:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On August 13, 2021, PolarityTE, Inc. (the 'Company') received a deficiency letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the 'Staff') of the Nasdaq Stock Market ('Nasdaq') notifying the Company that, for the preceding 30 consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company's common stock had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued inclusion on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the 'Minimum Bid Price Requirement'). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) (the 'Compliance Period Rule'), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, which ends February 9, 2022 (the 'Compliance Date'). If, at any time before the Compliance Date, the bid price for the Company's common stock closes at $1.00 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days as required under the Compliance Period Rule, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that it complies with the Bid Price Rule, unless the Staff exercises its discretion to extend this 10-day period pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(H).

The Notice also provides that, if the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by February 9, 2022, it may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance. To qualify for additional time, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and provide written notice of its intention to cure the minimum bid price deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse split, if necessary. If the Company meets these requirements, it will be granted an additional compliance period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If the Nasdaq staff determines that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible for such additional compliance period, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company's Common Stock will be subject to delisting.

Disclaimer

PolarityTE Inc. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 20:46:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POLARITYTE, INC.
04:48pPOLARITYTE : Delisting/Transfer of Listing (Form 8-K)
PU
08/12POLARITYTE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/12POLARITYTE : Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Upda..
PU
08/12POLARITYTE : Earnings Flash (PTE) POLARITYTE Reports Q2 Revenue $2.5M, vs. Stree..
MT
08/12POLARITYTE : Earnings Flash (PTE) POLARITYTE Reports Q2 Loss $-0.06, vs. Street ..
MT
08/12POLARITYTE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to ..
AQ
08/12POLARITYTE : Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Upda..
BU
08/12Polarityte, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
07/29POLARITYTE : to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 12, 2021
BU
07/28POLARITYTE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,69 M - -
Net income 2021 -36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 63,0 M 63,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 24,0x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart POLARITYTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
PolarityTE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARITYTE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,83 $
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 231%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Seaburg Chief Executive Officer
Richard Hague President & Chief Operating Officer
Jacob Patterson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Anthony Cohen Chairman
Stephen Milner Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLARITYTE, INC.22.00%63
MODERNA, INC.273.10%157 333
LONZA GROUP AG26.97%58 556
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.49%47 547
CELLTRION, INC.-23.26%32 348
SEAGEN INC.-10.68%28 462