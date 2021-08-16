PolarityTE : Delisting/Transfer of Listing (Form 8-K)

Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On August 13, 2021, PolarityTE, Inc. (the 'Company') received a deficiency letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the 'Staff') of the Nasdaq Stock Market ('Nasdaq') notifying the Company that, for the preceding 30 consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company's common stock had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued inclusion on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the 'Minimum Bid Price Requirement'). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) (the 'Compliance Period Rule'), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, which ends February 9, 2022 (the 'Compliance Date'). If, at any time before the Compliance Date, the bid price for the Company's common stock closes at $1.00 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days as required under the Compliance Period Rule, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that it complies with the Bid Price Rule, unless the Staff exercises its discretion to extend this 10-day period pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(H).

The Notice also provides that, if the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by February 9, 2022, it may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance. To qualify for additional time, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and provide written notice of its intention to cure the minimum bid price deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse split, if necessary. If the Company meets these requirements, it will be granted an additional compliance period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If the Nasdaq staff determines that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible for such additional compliance period, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company's Common Stock will be subject to delisting.