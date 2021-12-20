Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PolarityTE, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTE   US7310941080

POLARITYTE, INC.

(PTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PolarityTE Shares Advance 10% After Submitting Response to FDA

12/20/2021 | 08:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Robb M. Stewart

PolarityTE Inc.'s shares jumped early Monday after the biotechnology company said it submitted a complete response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's clinical hold on an investigational new drug application for SkinTE with a proposed indication for chronic cutaneous ulcers.

The primary hold correspondence from the FDA related to certain chemistry, manufacturing and control items, including the assay to demonstrate the potency of SkinTE, the company said.

In premarket trading, the stock was 10% higher after ending Friday at 39 cents, down more than 40% since the end of last year.

PolarityTE said that under FDA's standard practices and regulations, if the regulator agrees that the company's response is complete then a decision should be communicated within 30 days, subject to potential delays or other unforeseen circumstances.

"We believe that our response is robust and compelling in terms of addressing the issues raised by the FDA," Chief Executive Officer and President Richard Hague said.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 0846ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 0.76% 16.146 Real-time Quote.0.00%
POLARITYTE, INC. -4.88% 0.39 Delayed Quote.-42.65%
All news about POLARITYTE, INC.
08:47aPolarityTE Shares Advance 10% After Submitting Response to FDA
DJ
08:10aPOLARITYTE : Announces Submission of Complete Response to FDA's Clinical Hold Corresponden..
PU
08:02aPOLARITYTE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:01aPolarityTE Announces Submission of Complete Response to FDA's Clinical Hold Corresponde..
PR
12/17POLARITYTE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
12/01POLARITYTE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PolarityTE, Inc. on Behalf..
BU
11/10POLARITYTE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
11/10Earnings Flash (PTE) POLARITYTE Posts Q3 Revenue $1.1M, vs. Street Est of $0.813M
MT
11/10Earnings Flash (PTE) POLARITYTE Reports Q3 Loss $-0.09, vs. Street Est of $-0.12
MT
11/10POLARITYTE TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL A : 30 a.m. ET - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,08 M - -
Net income 2021 -25,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,1 M 30,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart POLARITYTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
PolarityTE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARITYTE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,39 $
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 477%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Hague President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacob Patterson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Anthony Cohen Chairman
Stephen Milner Chief Clinical Officer
Nikolai Sopko CSO, VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLARITYTE, INC.-42.65%30
MODERNA, INC.182.19%119 527
LONZA GROUP AG31.50%60 258
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.49.26%51 090
SEAGEN INC.-14.27%27 456
CELLTRION, INC.-42.34%23 831