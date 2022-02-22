PolarX : Assays up to 15% copper at Caribou Dome Project

Caribou Dome Resource is 2.8Mt at 3.1% copper; The Zackly Resource is 3.4Mt at 1.2% copper, 2g/t gold and 14g/t silver.

Samples from these holes will be used for metallurgical tests to support the scoping study on mining and processing options for Caribou Dome and nearby Zackly deposits.

Metallurgical test work to evaluate processing options for the Zackly Cu-Au-Ag mineralisation is also ongoing in Perth, Western Australia.

PolarX Limited (ASX: PXX) is pleased to announce very high-grade copper assays from infill drilling at its Caribou Dome Copper Project in Alaska (for location refer to Figure 2).

The results are important because they underpin the strength of the Resource and demonstrate the strong potential to develop Caribou Dam in conjunction with PolarX's nearby Zackly deposits.

PolarX Executive Chair Mark Bojanjac said: "These are exceptional near-surface copper grades over substantial widths. Intercepts like 19m at 7% copper and11g/t silver are impressive by any measure. They help underpin the development potential for the project, which also has immense scope for expansion both along strike and at depth".

Figure 2 Location Map showing Caribou Dome in the Alaska Range Project