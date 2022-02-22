PolarX : Assays up to 15% copper at Caribou Dome Project

Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco, Western Australia 6008
Caribou Dome Resource is 2.8Mt at 3.1% copper; The Zackly Resource is 3.4Mt at 1.2% copper, 2g/t gold and 14g/t silver.
Samples from these holes will be used for metallurgical tests to support the scoping study on mining and processing options for Caribou Dome and nearby Zackly deposits.
Metallurgical test work to evaluate processing options for the Zackly Cu-Au-Ag mineralisation is also ongoing in Perth, Western Australia.
PolarX Limited (ASX: PXX) is pleased to announce very high-grade copper assays from infill drilling at its Caribou Dome Copper Project in Alaska (for location refer to Figure 2).
The results are important because they underpin the strength of the Resource and demonstrate the strong potential to develop Caribou Dam in conjunction with PolarX's nearby Zackly deposits.
PolarX Executive Chair Mark Bojanjac said: "These are exceptional near-surface copper grades over substantial widths. Intercepts like 19m at 7% copper and11g/t silver are impressive by any measure. They help underpin the development potential for the project, which also has immense scope for expansion both along strike and at depth".
Figure 2 Location Map showing Caribou Dome in the Alaska Range Project
Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco, Western Australia 6008
The drilling program, subsequent metallurgical test work and Scoping Study form part of PolarX's well advanced earn-in for an 80% joint venture interest in the Caribou Dome Project.
Massive Sulphide intersections in 2021 drilling
PolarX drilled four holes at Caribou Dome in August/September 2021 to provide samples of copper mineralisation for metallurgical test work (see Figures 3 to 7 and refer to Tables 1 to 4 for details). The holes were drilled into predicted zones of copper mineralisation hosted in massive to semi-massive sulphides as predicted by the resource block model used for resource estimation in April 2017.
Figure 3 Plan view showing recent assays and location of drill holes into the mineral resource estimate block model at Caribou Dome.
Key Observations are as follows:
CD21-001
Drill hole CD21-001 intersected 3 distinct zones within a 39m down-hole thickness of calcareous and locally graphitic, fine grained argillaceous sediments (Figure 5).
The sulphides are extremely fine grained and form thin laminations with very fine-grained calcareous argillite (Figures 6). Soft sediment deformation textures including slumping and fluid escape textures are present, along with locally well-preserved graded bedding.
All three zones drilled contain very high grades of copper (refer Table 1 and see Figures 1 and 6), locally up to 15% Cu.
Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco, Western Australia 6008
Table 1 Drill intersections and assay results for Caribou Dome massive sulphides
Down-Hole
Est. True
From
To
Interval (m)
Thickness (m)
Cu %
Ag ppm
CD21-001 25.28 35.05
9.77
6.45
6.8
7.8
and
45.16
64.25
19.09
12.60
7.0
11.2
including
45.16
54.1
8.94
5.90
10.0
16.0
including
50.12
54.1
3.98
2.63
14.8
24.0
and
58.4
64.25
5.85
3.86
6.8
10.9
CD21-002
12.07
20.73
8.66
5.89
0.3
1.1
and
43.6
56.85
13.25
9.01
0.4
0.5
CD21-003
26
36.71
10.71
7.50
7.39
15.4
CD21-002
This hole intersected two zones of semi-massive to blebby sulphides measuring 5.9m and 9.0m true thickness within a broad zone of calcareous argillite and fine-grained limestone (Figure 7).
Sulphide mineralisation is extremely fine grained, making visual distinction between pyrite and chalcopyrite challenging.
The lower-grade of these two intersections show that pyrite dominates over chalcopyrite in this particular part of the lode. Other parts of this lode (off-section) contain a higher ratio of copper to iron sulphides and are commensurately higher grade.
Figure 4 View looking NW towards the mineralised area at Caribou Dome with the field camp in the foreground
CD21-003
This hole intersected 10.7m down-hole thickness of very fine-grained, laminated, massive to semi-massive sulphides within a 11.5m down-hole thickness of fine-grained calcareous sediments.
Figure 6 CD21-001 at down-hole depth of 47.5m. Very fine-grained massive pyrite and chalcopyrite with soft sediment folding and slumping. This interval assayed 9.3% Cu and 15.2g/t Ag. Scale bar approx. 5cm.
