PolarX : Strong sampling results at Humboldt Range Project

This area now represents Black Canyon's best-known target for large-tonnage, low to moderate grade gold-silver mineralisation.

These detailed channel samples were taken within a larger gold-in-soil anomaly measuring 645m x 500m at >50ppb Au which is concealed under thin soils to the north and south. It remains open and untested beneath that cover.

Planning to drill this anomaly is well advanced, with a drill permit expected in 2-3 weeks, and a drilling contract near finalisation.

Long-awaited assays from Alaska drilling also expected shortly.

Introduction

PolarX Limited (ASX: PXX, "PolarX" or 'the Company") is pleased to announce strong channel sampling assays have exposed a highly promising gold-silver drill target near the head of Star Canyon in the Black Canyon claims within its Humboldt Range Project in Nevada, USA.

In light of these strong assays, PolarX has moved quickly to apply for a drilling permit and finalise a drilling contractor. As a result, drilling is expected to start early next quarter.

Black Canyon is at the northern end of Humboldt Range and is less than 3km from the currently operating Florida Canyon Mine, which hosts 5Moz gold (Figure 2).

Channel sampling has been completed along eleven traverses at Star Canyon over heavily altered and mineralised volcanic rock outcrops within a large gold in soil geochemical anomaly. Highly anomalous gold and silver assay results have been received for the majority of the first three traverses, so far covering a cumulative length of 245m acrossthe strike of the mineralisation and alteration.

Preliminary Channel Sampling Results from Star Canyon

The most significant geochemical gold in soil sample anomaly in the Black Canyon project is in the east of the claim block at the head of Star Canyon (Figure 3):

The eastern part of Star Canyon contains a large gold in soil anomaly which is situated at the break in slope and which measures 645m long x 500m wide at >50ppb Au , before being concealed under thin soils to the north and south.

, before being concealed under thin soils to the north and south. Field validation identified extensive outcropping ridges of intensely silicified and oxidised volcanic rocks hosting multiple quartz vein arrays and old gold-silver workings within this gold anomaly (Figure 4 and Figure 5).