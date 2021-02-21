Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Polenergia S.A.    PEP   PLPLSEP00013

POLENERGIA S.A.

(PEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

10/2021 POL: ADDENDUM TO THE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS‘ AGREEMENT BETWEEN MANSA INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. AND BIF IV EUROPE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND THE DECISION TO ACQUIRE SHARES IN THE TENDER OFFER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR THE SALE OF SHARES IN POLENERGIA

02/21/2021 | 06:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021-02-20

The Management Board of Polenergia S.A. (the 'Company') discloses that on 20 February 2021 the Company was informed that on the same day the Company's majority shareholder - Mansa Investments sp. z o.o., with its registered seat in Warsaw ('Mansa') and BIF IV Europe Holdings Limited, with its registered seat in London, United Kingdom, an Affiliate of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (the 'Investor', and jointly with Mansa - the 'Parties' or each of them the 'Party') executed an addendum (the 'Addendum') to the investment agreement of 3 November 2020, as amended ('Investment Agreement') and the shareholders' agreement made on the same day, as amended ('Shareholders' Agreement', and jointly with the Investment Agreement - the 'Agreements'), about of which the Company informed in its current reports no. 27/2020 of 4 November 2020 as well as no. 5/2021 and no. 6/2021 of 5 February 2021.
In the Addendum, the Parties:
1. confirmed the fulfillment of two conditions of the tender offer to subscribe for the sale of 100% of the Company's shares announced on November 6, 2020, as amended with announcements on 8 December 2020, 17 December 2020, 20 January 2021 and 5 February 2021 by the Investor and Mansa acting in concert (the 'Tender Offer'): (i) the issuance by the European Commission of an unconditional decision on declaring the intended concentration - comprising the direct or indirect acquisition by the Investor of the Company's shares resulting in the acquisition of joint control over the Company by Mansa and the Investor as being compatible with the internal market, and (ii) the adoption by the Supervisory Board of the Company of a resolution on the appointment of a person indicated by the Investor to the Supervisory Board of the Company to individually perform specific supervisory tasks and confirmed waiver of the last condition for the Investor to acquire the Company's shares in the Tender Offer - the Company's adherence to the Shareholders' Agreement and due to the fact that in the Tender Offer subscriptions for the sale of 10,370,213 shares in the Company have been placed the Investor decided to purchase them;
2. undertook to negotiate in good faith amendments to the Agreements to reflect the provisions of the Addendum;
3. decide to postpone the actions aimed at delisting of the Company's shares from the Warsaw Stock Exchange;
4. agreed that the Agreements shall provide for a mechanism of combined increases of the Company's share capital for the purpose of effecting (i) an issuance of the New Shares and (ii) shares to be offered to the Investor in performance of its obligation to make equity injections to the Company in the total amount of up to EUR 150 million ('Tranche I');
5. agreed that increases in the Company's share capital for the purpose of effecting the issuance of the New Shares and the Tranche I and additional funding of EUR 150 million (Tranche II) shall be effected through the issuance of shares with pre-emptive rights or otherwise in a manner that provides adequate anti-dilution protection to the Company's other shareholders and at the same issue price as the Parties;
6. agreed to cooperate in order to maintain remaining parameters of future issues of the Company' shares agreed in the Agreements;
7. in the event that an equity financing cannot be completed on the above terms, the Parties agreed to negotiate in good faith to determine alternative terms of funding the Company;
8. agreed upon the settlement of the Tender Offer to exercise joint control of the Company by Mansa and the Investor; and to seek that in the future, the Supervisory Board of the Company would consist of 8 members, three members nominated by each Party through the exercise of personal rights, and two independent members either elected by the General Meeting or otherwise as agreed with the other shareholders of the Company; and
9. undertook to convene and hold a General Meeting by the end of May 2021 to adopt resolutions to enable the issuance of the New Shares and shares under the Tranche I.
Legal basis: Art. 17(1) of Regulation of the European Parliament and Council (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (Journal of Laws of the European Union L of 2014, No. 173, p. 1 as amended).

‹ go back

Disclaimer

Polenergia SA published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 11:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POLENERGIA S.A.
06:06a10/2021 POL : ADDENDUM TO THE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS‘ AGREE..
PU
02/128/2021 POL : Appointment of member of supervisory board effective as of the date..
PU
02/117/2021 POL : Company implementing offshore wind farm project receives connection..
PU
02/055/2021 POL : Amendments to the investment agreement and shareholders agreement b..
PU
02/031/2021 POL : Subsidiary to implement the investment plan
PU
02/034/2021 POL : Conclusion of connection agreement by subsidiary
PU
02/032/2021 POL : Conclusion of agreement on performance of the kostomŁoty wind ..
PU
01/06POLENERGIA S A : European Commission OKs Brookfield/Mansa Acquisition Of Polener..
MT
202035/2020 POL : MODIFICATION OF PETITION OF SUBSIDIARIES OF POLENERGIA S.A. &ndash..
PU
2020POLENERGIA S A : 2020-12-18 All submitted Polenergia projects won the RES auctio..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 809 M 489 M 489 M
Net income 2020 113 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net Debt 2020 551 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 890 M 783 M 781 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 185
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart POLENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Polenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 59,55 PLN
Last Close Price 63,60 PLN
Spread / Highest target 4,58%
Spread / Average Target -6,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michal Ryszard Michalski Chairman-Management Board
Dominika Kulczyk Chairwoman-Supervisory Board
Orest Andrzej Nazaruk Member-Supervisory Board
Brian Bode Member-Supervisory Board
Adrian Dworzynski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLENERGIA S.A.17.34%783
NEXTERA ENERGY1.23%153 066
ENEL S.P.A.-0.97%101 067
IBERDROLA, S.A.-10.17%78 997
ORSTED A/S-18.05%69 851
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.42%68 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ