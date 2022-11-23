Advanced search
Polenergia S A : CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 3Q 2022

11/23/2022 | 01:26pm EST
In case of divergence between the language versions, the Polish version shall prevail.

Polenergia S.A. Group

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

Michał Michalski - President of the Management

Board

Tomasz Kietliński - Vice President of the Management

Board

Iwona Sierżęga - Member of the Management

Piotr Maciołek - Member of the Management Board

Board

Jarosław Bogacz - Member of the Management

Board

Warsaw, 23 November 2022

Polenergia S.A. Group

Contents

A. INTRODUCTION TO THE CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REPORT ............................................

4

2. Detailed commentary regarding the financial performance for the 9-month period ended

on 30 September 2022 and other significant information on the Group's standing.

....................... 6

3. The Group's organizational structure ...............................................................................................

20

  1. INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR A 9-MONTH PERIOD ENDED ON 30

SEPTEMBER 2022............................................................................................................................................

21

1. Information on the rules applied in preparation of the interim condensed consolidated

financial statements ........................................................................................................................................

26

1.1

The rules underlying the interim condensed consolidated financial statements..................

26

1.2

Rules applied in preparation of the financial statements ............................................................

26

1.3

Functional and reporting currency ....................................................................................................

26

1.4

Seasonality and cyclical nature of operations................................................................................

27

2.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit.......................................................................................

27

3.

Operating segments ..............................................................................................................................

28

4.

Other notes...............................................................................................................................................

32

4.1

Sales revenue ..........................................................................................................................................

32

4.2

Cost according to type ..........................................................................................................................

32

4.3

Other operating revenues.....................................................................................................................

33

4.4

Other operating expenses ....................................................................................................................

33

4.5

Financial income.....................................................................................................................................

33

4.6

Financial expenses ................................................................................................................................

33

4.7

Cash flows ................................................................................................................................................

34

4.8

Goodwill ....................................................................................................................................................

34

4.9

Fair value of futures and forward contracts ....................................................................................

35

4.10

Trade creditors and other receivables ..............................................................................................

37

4.11

Effective tax rate .....................................................................................................................................

38

4.12

Changes in provisions ..........................................................................................................................

38

5.

Interest bearing bank loans and borrowings ..................................................................................

39

  1. Information on the issue, redemption and repayment of debentures and equity securities
    39
  2. Information on dividend distributed (or declared) in total and per share, broken down into

ordinary and preferred shares ......................................................................................................................

40

8. Information on changes in contingent liabilities or contingent assets that occurred since

the end of the last financial year ..................................................................................................................

40

Guarantees and sureties granted ................................................................................................................

40

9. Identification of proceedings before a court, an arbitral tribunal or public administration

body with respect to liabilities or receivables of the issuer or an Issuer's subsidiary .................

41

10. Information on any surety issued by the Issuer or any subsidiary with respect to a loan or a borrowing or any guarantee issued jointly to a single entity or a subsidiary of such entity, if

the total amount of the existing sureties and guarantees is material ................................................

43

11. Other information that, in the Issuer's opinion, is important in the evaluation of its personnel, property and financial situation, as well as in the assessment of its financial

2

Consolidated Quarterly Report for Q3 2022 ended on 30 September 2022

Polenergia S.A. Group

performance and changes thereof and information that is important for the assessment of the

Issuer's ability to perform its obligations..................................................................................................

43

12. Identification of factors that, in the opinion of the Issuer, will impact its performance in the

perspective of at least the immediately following quarter ....................................................................

43

13.

Liquidity risk ............................................................................................................................................

43

14.

Information on significant transactions with associates .............................................................

44

15. Identification of event which occurred following the day of preparation of the quarterly condensed financial statements and not included in such financial statements however

potentially significantly impacting the future financial performance of the Issuer ........................

44

C. OTHER INFORMATION PERTAINING TO THE CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REPORT ....

45

  1. Discussion of key financial and economic data contained in the quarterly financial statements, in particular factors and events, including non-recurring ones, with a material effect on the Issuer's operations and profits earned or losses incurred in the financial year, as well as discussion of the Issuer's development prospects at least during the next financial year.46
  2. Concise outline of significant achievements or failures of the issuer in the reporting

period including a list of related major events .........................................................................................

48

3. Management Board's position on the feasibility of meeting the previously published

forecasts for a given year in light of the results presented in the quarterly report ........................

48

4. Description of factors and events, in particular those of non-typical nature, of significant

impact on the financial performance achieved ........................................................................................

48

5. Identification of shareholders holding, directly or indirectly through subsidiaries, at least 5% of the total number of votes at the general meeting of shareholders of the Issuer as at the day of delivery of the quarterly report, including the specification of the number of shares held by such companies, their percentage share in the share capital, number of votes attaching to them and their percentage share in the total number of votes at the general meeting, as well as identification of changes in the ownership structure of substantial share interest of the Issuer

in the period since the delivery of the most recent past quarterly report .........................................

48

6. Identification of effects of changes in the entity's structure, including changes resulting from mergers, acquisitions or disposals of the group entities, long-term investments, splits,

restructuring or discontinuation of operations........................................................................................

48

D. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY POLENERGIA S.A. ...............

50

3

Consolidated Quarterly Report for Q3 2022 ended on 30 September 2022

Polenergia S.A. Group

A. INTRODUCTION TO THE CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REPORT

4

Consolidated Quarterly Report for Q3 2022 ended on 30 September 2022

Polenergia S.A. Group

1. Consolidated profit and loss account for a 9-month period ended on 30 September 2022

Within the 9-month period ended on 30 September 2022, the results of Polenergia Group (the "Group") in terms of the adjusted EBITDA and net profit amounted to PLN 244.3 m and PLN 107.7 m, respectively, which means a YOY drop by PLN 38.0 m and PLN 41.0 m, respectively.

Polenergia Group Income Statement (PLN m)

9M 2022

9M 2021

Difference YOY

Difference

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Difference

Difference

YOY [%]

YOY

YOY [%]

Sales revenues, including:

5 143,1

1 932,5

3 210,6

166%

1 330,2

720,3

610,0

85%

trading and sales segment

4 604,1

1 499,4

3 104,8

1 148,5

576,1

572,4

other

539,0

433,1

105,9

181,7

144,2

37,5

Cost of goods sold, including:

(4 809,5)

(1 669,0)

(3 140,5)

188%

(1 265,1)

(621,3)

(643,8)

104%

trading and sales segment

(4 493,1)

(1 443,6)

(3 049,5)

(1 144,8)

(557,2)

(587,6)

other

(316,4)

(225,4)

(91,0)

(120,3)

(64,1)

(56,2)

Gross profit on sales

333,6

263,5

70,1

27%

65,1

99,0

(33,9)

-34%

Selling expenses and general overheads

(170,4)

(52,7)

(117,7)

223%

(62,2)

(27,8)

(34,4)

124%

Other operating revenue/expense

0,1

(10,8)

10,9

101%

0,5

(12,5)

13,0

104%

A

Operating profit (EBIT)

163,3

199,9

(36,6)

-18%

3,4

58,7

(55,3)

-94%

Depreciation/Amortization

80,8

68,3

12,5

29,6

22,6

7,0

Impairment losses

0,3

0,2

0,1

0,1

0,0

0,0

Cost connected with net result on sale of assets ***

_

13,9

(13,9)

-

13,9

(13,9)

EBITDA

244,3

282,3

(38,0)

-13%

33,0

95,1

(62,1)

-65%

Normalizing adjustments:

Purchase price allocation (PPA)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA*

244,3

282,3

(38,0)

-13%

33,0

95,1

(62,1)

-65%

B

Financial income

30,2

227,5

(197,3)

13,5

0,4

13,2

C

Financial costs

(57,8)

(30,6)

(27,2)

(20,1)

(10,1)

(10,0)

A+B+C Gross profit (loss)

135,7

396,9

(261,2)

-66%

(3,2)

48,9

(52,1)

-106%

Income tax

(27,7)

(77,9)

50,2

-64%

0,4

(9,9)

10,3

-104%

Net profit (loss) from continuing operations

108,0

319,0

(211,0)

-66%

(2,8)

39,0

(41,8)

-107%

Profit from discontinued operating activities

-

(1,6)

1,6

-

(1,6)

1,6

Profit on disposal of discontinued operations

-

4,4

(4,4)

-

4,4

(4,4)

Net profit (loss)

108,0

321,7

(213,7)

-66%

(2,8)

41,8

(44,6)

-107%

Normalizing adjustments:

Purchase price allocation (PPA)

2,1

0,5

1,6

2,0

0,2

1,8

Foreign exchange differences

(3,3)

0,2

(3,6)

(10,7)

0,1

(10,8)

Loan valuation using the amortized cost method

0,7

1,0

(0,3)

0,1

0,4

(0,2)

Impairment losses **

0,3

0,2

0,1

0,1

0,0

0,0

Net result on sale of assets ***

-

(174,9)

174,9

-

11,2

(11,2)

Adjusted net profit (loss)*

107,7

148,8

(41,0)

-27,6%

(11,3)

53,7

(65,0)

-121%

Adjusted EBITDA*

244,3

282,3

(38,0)

-13%

-

33,0

95,1

(62,1)

-65%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin*

4,8%

14,6%

-9,9%

2,5%

13,2%

-10,7%

Adjusted EBITDA (excl. trading segment)

258,1

239,0

19,1

8%

-

74,3

80,9

(6,5)

-8%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (excl. trading segment)

47,9%

55,2%

-7,3%

40,9%

56,1%

-15,2%

*) Adjusted for non-monetaryone-off revenue (cost) recognized in a given financial year

**) Reversal of the impairment losses in Gas & Clean Fuels segment and connected with projects development

***) Earn-out for sale of shares in offshore projects

The sales revenues of Polenergia Group in the three quarters of 2022 were higher by PLN 3,210.6 m, mainly due to higher revenues in the trading and sales segment (by PLN 3,104.8 m), the onshore wind power segment (by PLN 127.6 m) and distribution (by PLN 33.1 m), partly offset by lower revenues in the gas and clean fuels segment (by PLN 67.4 m).

The adjusted EBITDA result in that period amounted to PLN 244.3 m and was lower by PLN 38.0 m compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year. Such drop has been mainly due to lower result on the Nowa Sarzyna Combined Heat and Power Plant ("ENS") performance optimization in 2022 (such optimization having enhanced the result in 2021) and the lack of gas compensation in 2022, as well as lower result on the sale of the electricity generated by RES assets (both those owned by the Group and external ones) as a result of a significant increase of profile costs and volume variance of asset generation on the sales hedging position. The abovementioned impacts have been partly compensated by better performance of the onshore wind power and photovoltaics segment resulting from higher generation volume due to better windiness in the first quarter of 2022 and increased generation capacities compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year.

5

Consolidated Quarterly Report for Q3 2022 ended on 30 September 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Polenergia SA published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 18:25:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
