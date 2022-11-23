Polenergia S A : CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 3Q 2022

Information on significant transactions with associates .............................................................
44
15. Identification of event which occurred following the day of preparation of the quarterly condensed financial statements and not included in such financial statements however
potentially significantly impacting the future financial performance of the Issuer ........................
44
C. OTHER INFORMATION PERTAINING TO THE CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REPORT ....
45
Discussion of key financial and economic data contained in the quarterly financial statements, in particular factors and events, including non-recurring ones, with a material effect on the Issuer's operations and profits earned or losses incurred in the financial year, as well as discussion of the Issuer's development prospects at least during the next financial year.46
Concise outline of significant achievements or failures of the issuer in the reporting
period including a list of related major events .........................................................................................
48
3. Management Board's position on the feasibility of meeting the previously published
forecasts for a given year in light of the results presented in the quarterly report ........................
48
4. Description of factors and events, in particular those of non-typical nature, of significant
impact on the financial performance achieved ........................................................................................
48
5. Identification of shareholders holding, directly or indirectly through subsidiaries, at least 5% of the total number of votes at the general meeting of shareholders of the Issuer as at the day of delivery of the quarterly report, including the specification of the number of shares held by such companies, their percentage share in the share capital, number of votes attaching to them and their percentage share in the total number of votes at the general meeting, as well as identification of changes in the ownership structure of substantial share interest of the Issuer
in the period since the delivery of the most recent past quarterly report .........................................
48
6. Identification of effects of changes in the entity's structure, including changes resulting from mergers, acquisitions or disposals of the group entities, long-term investments, splits,
restructuring or discontinuation of operations........................................................................................
48
D. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY POLENERGIA S.A. ...............
50
3
Consolidated Quarterly Report for Q3 2022 ended on 30 September 2022
Polenergia S.A. Group
A. INTRODUCTION TO THE CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REPORT
4
Consolidated Quarterly Report for Q3 2022 ended on 30 September 2022
Polenergia S.A. Group
1. Consolidated profit and loss account for a 9-month period ended on 30 September 2022
Within the 9-month period ended on 30 September 2022, the results of Polenergia Group (the "Group") in terms of the adjusted EBITDA and net profit amounted to PLN 244.3 m and PLN 107.7 m, respectively, which means a YOY drop by PLN 38.0 m and PLN 41.0 m, respectively.
Polenergia Group Income Statement (PLN m)
9M 2022
9M 2021
Difference YOY
Difference
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Difference
Difference
YOY [%]
YOY
YOY [%]
Sales revenues, including:
5 143,1
1 932,5
3 210,6
166%
1 330,2
720,3
610,0
85%
trading and sales segment
4 604,1
1 499,4
3 104,8
1 148,5
576,1
572,4
other
539,0
433,1
105,9
181,7
144,2
37,5
Cost of goods sold, including:
(4 809,5)
(1 669,0)
(3 140,5)
188%
(1 265,1)
(621,3)
(643,8)
104%
trading and sales segment
(4 493,1)
(1 443,6)
(3 049,5)
(1 144,8)
(557,2)
(587,6)
other
(316,4)
(225,4)
(91,0)
(120,3)
(64,1)
(56,2)
Gross profit on sales
333,6
263,5
70,1
27%
65,1
99,0
(33,9)
-34%
Selling expenses and general overheads
(170,4)
(52,7)
(117,7)
223%
(62,2)
(27,8)
(34,4)
124%
Other operating revenue/expense
0,1
(10,8)
10,9
101%
0,5
(12,5)
13,0
104%
A
Operating profit (EBIT)
163,3
199,9
(36,6)
-18%
3,4
58,7
(55,3)
-94%
Depreciation/Amortization
80,8
68,3
12,5
29,6
22,6
7,0
Impairment losses
0,3
0,2
0,1
0,1
0,0
0,0
Cost connected with net result on sale of assets ***
_
13,9
(13,9)
-
13,9
(13,9)
EBITDA
244,3
282,3
(38,0)
-13%
33,0
95,1
(62,1)
-65%
Normalizing adjustments:
Purchase price allocation (PPA)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA*
244,3
282,3
(38,0)
-13%
33,0
95,1
(62,1)
-65%
B
Financial income
30,2
227,5
(197,3)
13,5
0,4
13,2
C
Financial costs
(57,8)
(30,6)
(27,2)
(20,1)
(10,1)
(10,0)
A+B+C Gross profit (loss)
135,7
396,9
(261,2)
-66%
(3,2)
48,9
(52,1)
-106%
Income tax
(27,7)
(77,9)
50,2
-64%
0,4
(9,9)
10,3
-104%
Net profit (loss) from continuing operations
108,0
319,0
(211,0)
-66%
(2,8)
39,0
(41,8)
-107%
Profit from discontinued operating activities
-
(1,6)
1,6
-
(1,6)
1,6
Profit on disposal of discontinued operations
-
4,4
(4,4)
-
4,4
(4,4)
Net profit (loss)
108,0
321,7
(213,7)
-66%
(2,8)
41,8
(44,6)
-107%
Normalizing adjustments:
Purchase price allocation (PPA)
2,1
0,5
1,6
2,0
0,2
1,8
Foreign exchange differences
(3,3)
0,2
(3,6)
(10,7)
0,1
(10,8)
Loan valuation using the amortized cost method
0,7
1,0
(0,3)
0,1
0,4
(0,2)
Impairment losses **
0,3
0,2
0,1
0,1
0,0
0,0
Net result on sale of assets ***
-
(174,9)
174,9
-
11,2
(11,2)
Adjusted net profit (loss)*
107,7
148,8
(41,0)
-27,6%
(11,3)
53,7
(65,0)
-121%
Adjusted EBITDA*
244,3
282,3
(38,0)
-13%
-
33,0
95,1
(62,1)
-65%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin*
4,8%
14,6%
-9,9%
2,5%
13,2%
-10,7%
Adjusted EBITDA (excl. trading segment)
258,1
239,0
19,1
8%
-
74,3
80,9
(6,5)
-8%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (excl. trading segment)
47,9%
55,2%
-7,3%
40,9%
56,1%
-15,2%
*) Adjusted for non-monetaryone-off revenue (cost) recognized in a given financial year
**) Reversal of the impairment losses in Gas & Clean Fuels segment and connected with projects development
***) Earn-out for sale of shares in offshore projects
The sales revenues of Polenergia Group in the three quarters of 2022 were higher by PLN 3,210.6 m, mainly due to higher revenues in the trading and sales segment (by PLN 3,104.8 m), the onshore wind power segment (by PLN 127.6 m) and distribution (by PLN 33.1 m), partly offset by lower revenues in the gas and clean fuels segment (by PLN 67.4 m).
The adjusted EBITDA result in that period amounted to PLN 244.3 m and was lower by PLN 38.0 m compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year. Such drop has been mainly due to lower result on the Nowa Sarzyna Combined Heat and Power Plant ("ENS") performance optimization in 2022 (such optimization having enhanced the result in 2021) and the lack of gas compensation in 2022, as well as lower result on the sale of the electricity generated by RES assets (both those owned by the Group and external ones) as a result of a significant increase of profile costs and volume variance of asset generation on the sales hedging position. The abovementioned impacts have been partly compensated by better performance of the onshore wind power and photovoltaics segment resulting from higher generation volume due to better windiness in the first quarter of 2022 and increased generation capacities compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year.
5
Consolidated Quarterly Report for Q3 2022 ended on 30 September 2022
