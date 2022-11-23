Polenergia S A : CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REPORT FOR 3Q 2022

In case of divergence between the language versions, the Polish version shall prevail. Polenergia S.A. Group CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022 Michał Michalski - President of the Management Board Tomasz Kietliński - Vice President of the Management Board Iwona Sierżęga - Member of the Management Piotr Maciołek - Member of the Management Board Board Jarosław Bogacz - Member of the Management Board Warsaw, 23 November 2022

Polenergia S.A. Group Contents A. INTRODUCTION TO THE CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REPORT ............................................ 4 2. Detailed commentary regarding the financial performance for the 9-month period ended on 30 September 2022 and other significant information on the Group's standing. ....................... 6 3. The Group's organizational structure ............................................................................................... 20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR A 9-MONTH PERIOD ENDED ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2022............................................................................................................................................ 21 1. Information on the rules applied in preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements ........................................................................................................................................ 26 1.1 The rules underlying the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.................. 26 1.2 Rules applied in preparation of the financial statements ............................................................ 26 1.3 Functional and reporting currency .................................................................................................... 26 1.4 Seasonality and cyclical nature of operations................................................................................ 27 2. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit....................................................................................... 27 3. Operating segments .............................................................................................................................. 28 4. Other notes............................................................................................................................................... 32 4.1 Sales revenue .......................................................................................................................................... 32 4.2 Cost according to type .......................................................................................................................... 32 4.3 Other operating revenues..................................................................................................................... 33 4.4 Other operating expenses .................................................................................................................... 33 4.5 Financial income..................................................................................................................................... 33 4.6 Financial expenses ................................................................................................................................ 33 4.7 Cash flows ................................................................................................................................................ 34 4.8 Goodwill .................................................................................................................................................... 34 4.9 Fair value of futures and forward contracts .................................................................................... 35 4.10 Trade creditors and other receivables .............................................................................................. 37 4.11 Effective tax rate ..................................................................................................................................... 38 4.12 Changes in provisions .......................................................................................................................... 38 5. Interest bearing bank loans and borrowings .................................................................................. 39 Information on the issue, redemption and repayment of debentures and equity securities

39 Information on dividend distributed (or declared) in total and per share, broken down into ordinary and preferred shares ...................................................................................................................... 40 8. Information on changes in contingent liabilities or contingent assets that occurred since the end of the last financial year .................................................................................................................. 40 Guarantees and sureties granted ................................................................................................................ 40 9. Identification of proceedings before a court, an arbitral tribunal or public administration body with respect to liabilities or receivables of the issuer or an Issuer's subsidiary ................. 41 10. Information on any surety issued by the Issuer or any subsidiary with respect to a loan or a borrowing or any guarantee issued jointly to a single entity or a subsidiary of such entity, if the total amount of the existing sureties and guarantees is material ................................................ 43 11. Other information that, in the Issuer's opinion, is important in the evaluation of its personnel, property and financial situation, as well as in the assessment of its financial 2 Consolidated Quarterly Report for Q3 2022 ended on 30 September 2022

Polenergia S.A. Group performance and changes thereof and information that is important for the assessment of the Issuer's ability to perform its obligations.................................................................................................. 43 12. Identification of factors that, in the opinion of the Issuer, will impact its performance in the perspective of at least the immediately following quarter .................................................................... 43 13. Liquidity risk ............................................................................................................................................ 43 14. Information on significant transactions with associates ............................................................. 44 15. Identification of event which occurred following the day of preparation of the quarterly condensed financial statements and not included in such financial statements however potentially significantly impacting the future financial performance of the Issuer ........................ 44 C. OTHER INFORMATION PERTAINING TO THE CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REPORT .... 45 Discussion of key financial and economic data contained in the quarterly financial statements, in particular factors and events, including non-recurring ones, with a material effect on the Issuer's operations and profits earned or losses incurred in the financial year, as well as discussion of the Issuer's development prospects at least during the next financial year. 46 Concise outline of significant achievements or failures of the issuer in the reporting period including a list of related major events ......................................................................................... 48 3. Management Board's position on the feasibility of meeting the previously published forecasts for a given year in light of the results presented in the quarterly report ........................ 48 4. Description of factors and events, in particular those of non-typical nature, of significant impact on the financial performance achieved ........................................................................................ 48 5. Identification of shareholders holding, directly or indirectly through subsidiaries, at least 5% of the total number of votes at the general meeting of shareholders of the Issuer as at the day of delivery of the quarterly report, including the specification of the number of shares held by such companies, their percentage share in the share capital, number of votes attaching to them and their percentage share in the total number of votes at the general meeting, as well as identification of changes in the ownership structure of substantial share interest of the Issuer in the period since the delivery of the most recent past quarterly report ......................................... 48 6. Identification of effects of changes in the entity's structure, including changes resulting from mergers, acquisitions or disposals of the group entities, long-term investments, splits, restructuring or discontinuation of operations........................................................................................ 48 D. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY POLENERGIA S.A. ............... 50 3 Consolidated Quarterly Report for Q3 2022 ended on 30 September 2022

Polenergia S.A. Group A. INTRODUCTION TO THE CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REPORT 4 Consolidated Quarterly Report for Q3 2022 ended on 30 September 2022