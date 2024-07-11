Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is once again at Goodwood Festival of Speed showing its expanded model line-up with the new Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 electric SUVs joining the Polestar 2 centre stage. Star of the show is the Polestar Concept BST, making its global debut at the famous motoring festival. In the first glance paddock the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 are joined by the Polestar 6 Concept, marking the dynamic debut for the electric roadster concept.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar said: “Now we are a brand with three models in production it’s great to see them here together for the first time at a global event. Goodwood Festival of Speed is full of the most exciting cars and the most enthusiastic crowds, so it’s the perfect place for us to tease our Polestar Concept BST. This car is a demonstration of how far we can push our performance brand - Polestar turned up to 11 if you will - and a demonstration of how we could apply the BST formula to our line up in the future.”

The Polestar Concept BST features bespoke bodywork, finished in a classic motorsport silver, with muscular flared arches, extra wide track and 22-inch forged alloy wheels. An aerodynamically optimised bonnet, with its unique vented design, is framed by an aggressive front splitter. The motorsport theme continues at the rear with an extreme rear wing and a design completed by the bespoke racing-livery inspired graphics.

The Polestar 6 Concept, located in the first glance paddock, will be demonstrated driving up the 1.2-mile long hillclimb in front of the festival’s crowds. Engineered alongside the Polestar 5 and using its bespoke bonded aluminium Polestar Performance Architecture (PPA) platform, the Polestar 6 will represent the pinnacle of the current Polestar lineup.

On the main Polestar stand the Polestar Concept BST is joined by the Polestar 2 and the two new luxury electric performance SUVs Polestar 3 and Polestar 4. Electric Avenue hosts the Polestar 4 this year, and consumers can experience Polestar models for themselves on a test drive along Molecomb Drive within the famous Goodwood estate by signing up at the stand.

Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 are available to order, with test drives of Polestar 3 underway and Polestar 4 slots starting shortly. You can find out more at https://www.polestar.com/test-drive/booking

