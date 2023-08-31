Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 685.25 million compared to USD 589.07 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 304.06 million compared to USD 228.24 million a year ago.

For the six months, sales was USD 1,231.27 million compared to USD 1,041.3 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 313.04 million compared to USD 502.73 million a year ago.