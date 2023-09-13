GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - 13 September 2023. Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) CEO Thomas Ingenlath will present Polestar's strategic achievements and how it is positioned to benefit from a global footprint and asset light business model at the upcoming Bernstein Strategic Decision Conference on 28 September, in London, United Kingdom.

About Polestar

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand determined to improve society by using design and technology to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available online in 27 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Polestar's North American headquarters is in the greater New York City area. Polestar Spaces have been opened in over 30 of the region's top electric vehicle markets.

Polestar plans to have a line­up of five performance EVs by 2026. Polestar 2, the electric performance fastback, launched in 2019. Polestar 3, the SUV for the electric age, launched in late 2022. Polestar 4, the SUV coupé transformed, is launching in phases through 2023 and into 2024. Polestar 5, an electric four­door GT and Polestar 6, an electric roadster, are coming soon.

The Polestar 0 project is the company's ambitious goal of creating a truly climate­neutral production car by 2030. The research initiative also aims to create a sense of urgency to act on the climate crisis, by challenging employees, suppliers and the wider automotive industry, to drive towards zero.

