UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of November 2023 Commission File Number: 001-41431 Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Assar Gabrielssons Väg 9 405 31 Göteborg, Sweden (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form40-F ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K Geely Term Loan Facility On November 8, 2023, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ("Polestar"), as borrower, entered into the credit agreement in relation to a USD 250,000,000 term loan facility (the "Term Loan Facility") with Geely Sweden Automotive Investment AB, as original lender and agent ("GSAI"). GSAI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geely Sweden Holdings AB, the parent company of Volvo Car AB (publ), and one of Polestar's affiliates. The Term Loan Facility consists of a term loan denominated in U.S. dollars available for general corporate purposes. The term of the facility is until 30 June 2027 and the Term Loan Facility is required to be repaid on the final termination date, subject to GSAI exercising an option to convert all or part of the loan and accrued interest into shares of Polestar in connection with a QEO at the QEO Conversion Price (such shares, the "Conversion Shares"). A "QEO" refers to an offer of shares (or depositary receipts or other securities representing shares) of any class in the share capital of Polestar, where the proposed capital raising is in an amount equal to at least USD 350,000,000 (or such other amount as Polestar and GSAI may agree from time to time), and in which no fewer than five (or such other number as Polestar and GSAI may agree from time to time) institutional investors participate in the offering. The "QEO Conversion Price" refers to the price per share at which the relevant shares are offered for sale pursuant to the QEO, converted into U.S. dollars (if the offering price is not in U.S. dollars) at the Prevailing Rate (as defined in the Term Loan Facility). Polestar may not reborrow any part of the Term Loan Facility which has been repaid. The interest rate applicable to borrowings under the Term Loan Facility is Term SOFR (as described in the Term Loan Facility and subject to a zero floor) plus 4.97%. The interest period of the Term Loan Facility is 6 months and default interest is calculated as an additional 1% on the overdue amount. Polestar may voluntarily prepay loans or reduce commitments under the Term Loan Facility, in whole or in part, subject to minimum amounts and subject to any Break Costs (as defined in the Term Loan Facility), with prior notice but without premium or penalty. Polestar has an obligation to prepay the loan on the occurrence of a change of control or illegality. Polestar's obligations under the Term Loan Facility are not guaranteed or secured. The Term Loan Facility contains customary negative covenants, including, but not limited to, restrictions on Polestar's ability to make certain acquisitions, loans and guarantees. The Term Loan Facility also contains certain affirmative covenants, including, but not limited to, certain information undertakings and access to senior management. The Term Loan Facility contains certain customary representations and warranties, subject to certain customary materiality, best knowledge and other qualifications, exceptions and baskets, and with certain representations and warranties being repeated, including: (i) status; (ii) binding obligations; (iii) non-conflict with constitutional documents, laws or other obligations; (iv) power and authority; (v) validity and admissibility in evidence; (vi) governing law and enforcement; (vii) ranking; and (viii) financial information. The Term Loan Facility provides that, upon the occurrence of certain events of default, Polestar's obligations thereunder may be accelerated. Such events of default include payment defaults to GSAI thereunder, material inaccuracies of representations and warranties, covenant defaults, cross acceleration with respect to Polestar's other indebtedness, corporate arrangement, winding-up, liquidation or similar proceedings, creditors' process affecting assets over a certain minimum amount, and other customary events of default. The Term Loan Facility is governed by English law.

As promptly as practicable following the QEO Conversion Date (as defined in the Term Loan Facility), Polestar and GSAI will enter into a registration rights agreement to grant GSAI customary registration rights with respect to any Conversion Shares that GSAI might receive in connection with a QEO. Polestar has agreed, within 90 days following a QEO Conversion Date, to file a new shelf registration statement on Form F-3 in view of registering the resale of any Conversion Shares and cause such registration statement to become effective as soon as practicable after such filing. Further, should Polestar, its directors and executive officers enter into lock-up agreements in connection with a QEO, GSAI or any of its successors under the Term Loan Facility agree to enter into lock-up agreements in a form to be agreed with Polestar and its financial advisors and customary for a follow-on offering, restricting the disposition or hedging of any Conversion Shares being issued in connection with such QEO for a period of 90 days (or such shorter period of time as applicable to Polestar, its directors and executive officers) following such QEO Conversion Date. A copy of the Term Loan Facility is included in this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 10.1 and the foregoing description of the Term Loan Facility is qualified in its entirety by reference thereto. Snita Term Loan Facility Amendment On November 8, 2023, Polestar), as borrower, entered into an amendment letter (the "Amendment Letter") in respect of the credit agreement originally entered into on November 3, 2022, in relation to a USD 800,000,000 term loan facility (the "Original Term Loan Facility Agreement", and as amended by the Amendment Letter, the "Term Loan Facility Agreement") with Snita Holding B.V., as original lender and agent ("Snita"). Snita is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volvo Cars and one of Polestar's affiliates. By virtue of the Amendment Letter, Polestar and Snita have agreed to increase the term loan facility to a total aggregate amount of USD 1,000,000,000 and to extend the term of the facility until June 30, 2027, subject to the terms and conditions of the Original Term Loan Facility Agreement. All other terms and conditions of the Original Term Loan Facility Agreement remain unchanged in the Term Loan Facility Agreement (including, without limitation, terms regarding shares conversion mechanics, pricing, interest, prepayments, negative and positive covenants, representations and warranties and events of default), as described in the Report on Form 6-K furnished by Polestar on November 3, 2022. A copy of the Amendment Letter is included in this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 10.2 and the foregoing description of the Amendment Letter is qualified in its entirety by reference thereto. Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2 shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference into Polestar's registration statement on Form S-8 (File No: 333-267146), registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-266101) and registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-274918) and to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC Date: November 8, 2023 By: /s/ Thomas Ingenlath Name: Thomas Ingenlath Title: Chief Executive Officer By: /s/ Johan Malmqvist Name: Johan Malmqvist Title: Chief Financial Officer 4

6-K