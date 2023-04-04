Polestar Automotive UK : USA Launches Electric SUV to Deliver Second Phase of Commercial Growth

2023.04.04 ID: 665987

Polestar Automotive USA Launches Electric SUV to Deliver Second Phase of Commercial Growth

Polestar 3 SUV to be built in the United States

Retail expansion targeting 40 locations in 2023

Best­In­Class Certified Pre­Owned program to launch in June

MAHWAH, N.J. - April 4, 2023. Polestar Automotive USA debuts Polestar 3, the SUV for the electric age, in North America with coast­to­coast events. Tailor­made for the North American market, and to soon be built in South Carolina, Polestar 3 will deliver the brand's second phase of commercial growth, following record sales and deliveries in 2022.

"Polestar is a maturing company delivering actual sales volume, not a startup quoting future reservations. We have routinely hit targets since our first deliveries in 2020, despite volatile market and supply chain circumstances," said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar Automotive USA. "Sales have nearly doubled per annum, and as a result our business is no longer an early­stage startup. Polestar 3 will usher in the second stage of commercial growth in the United States."

Polestar's model range doubles with the addition of Polestar 3, which offers class­leading technology wrapped in a beautiful design. This technology includes a Dolby ATMOS sound experience with 25 Bowers & Wilkins speakers, the first generational update to Google's revolutionary native infotainment system, and LiDAR from Luminar. Polestar 3 will be the first vehicle delivered with Luminar's technology, helping prepare for future autonomous driving.

In preparation for Polestar 3, the brand's network of retail "Spaces" has scaled to a critical mass in the U.S., with 28 locations currently in operation. With plans to develop the network to approximately 40 Polestar Spaces by year end, this will geographically cater to 77% of the addressable EV market.

Until the arrival of Polestar 3, the core product offering remains the award­winning Polestar 2 electric performance fastback. To remain at the top of the consideration set, Polestar 2 receives major mechanical updates for the 2024 model year. These include critical componentry such as new, more powerful motors and a larger battery, with a net effect of more range and faster charging. In an already­proven platform, these updates will make Polestar 2 stand out in an increasingly crowded segment. Furthermore, Polestar 2 qualifies for the IRA Clean Vehicle credit of $7,500 on lease transactions*, making Polestar 2 an