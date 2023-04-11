Polestar Automotive UK : USA Reports Q1 2023 Sales Figures

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand determined to improve society by using design and technology to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available online in 27 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company plans to create a truly climate­neutral production car, without offsetting, by 2030.

"The first quarter has maintained our recent sales pace, and I am pleased with the start of the year", said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar Automotive USA. "We will continue to build momentum as 2023 moves on, with seven retail Polestar Spaces opening their doors in Q2, the updated 2024 Polestar 2 beginning deliveries in Q3, and expected first deliveries of the Polestar 3 SUV in Q4."

MAHWAH, N.J. - April 11, 2023. Polestar Automotive USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY), is pleased to report vehicle delivery volume for Q1, 2023. In the first three months of this year, Polestar delivered 2,340 of the award­ wining Polestar 2 to U.S. customers, a successful start of sales for the year.

Polestar's North American headquarters is located in the greater New York City area. Polestar Spaces have been opened in over 30 of the region's top electric vehicle markets.

Polestar 2 launched in 2019 as the electric performance fastback with avant­garde Scandinavian design and up to 455 hp. Polestar 3 launched in late 2022 as the SUV for the electric age - a large high­performance SUV that delivers sports car dynamics with a low stance and spacious interior. Polestar plans to release three more electric performance vehicles through to 2026.

