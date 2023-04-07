Polestar Automotive UK : opens electric vehicle retail location at South Coast Plaza in Orange County, California

2023.04.07 ID: 666012

Polestar opens electric vehicle retail location at South Coast Plaza in Orange County, California

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY), the electric performance car brand, today announced the opening of a new retail location, known as a Polestar Space, in South Coast Plaza at 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa.

"The Polestar South Coast team is thrilled to bring Polestar's electric performance cars and SUVs to Orange County," said Garth Blumenthal, Principal of Polestar South Coast. "Polestar's mission to use design and technology to accelerate the change to sustainable, electric mobility will resonate with our customers."

Building on Polestar's established network of retail locations that embody the brand's signature design cues and a premium digital­forward sales approach, this new location further expands the Polestar footprint in Southern California. Polestar South Coast offers a hands­on experience with the brand's cars, under the care of expert Polestar Specialists.

"California led the nation by declaring that 100% of new passenger vehicles sold will be zero­emissions by 2035," said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. "Polestar South Coast is building for that future and giving Orange County residents two wonderful reasons to go electric: the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3."

Visitors to Polestar South Coast can test drive the Polestar 2 fastback, which has a NHTSA 5­star safety rating and saw the world debut of Google's native infotainment system. The car qualifies for the $7,500 Federal IRA Clean Vehicle credit when leased, as well as local electric vehicle incentives. *

Shoppers can also experience the new Polestar 3 in augmented reality. This SUV for the electric age debuts a revolutionary new LiDAR driver assistance system, a Dolby Atmos sound system and will be available for delivery later this year.

Polestar South Coast is at the epicenter of the switch to electric vehicles, as California has seen a 138% increase in EV sales over the past two years­ according to the California Energy Commission. Polestar South Coast is part of the Swedish brand's continued retail expansion, with a goal of having Polestar Spaces in all major EV markets across North America.