Polestar Automotive UK : opens new electric vehicle retail location in Tampa, Florida

"I am excited to open Polestar Tampa at a moment when conversion to electric vehicles is surging," said Danny O'Malley, Principal of Polestar Tampa. "My team is proud to be a part of the Polestar family as we are redefining what the customer experience of the electric future looks like."

Visitors to Polestar Tampa can test drive and learn about the all­electric Polestar 2 fastback, which is priced from $48,400 and available for immediate delivery. Visitors can also experience the new Polestar 3 in augmented reality. This recently unveiled electric performance SUV is priced from $83,900 in a heavily optioned specification and will be available for delivery in 2023.

"Florida has the nation's second­highest electric vehicle sales volume. The new Polestar Tampa retail location offers a perfect brand introduction for drivers looking to go electric," said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. "With the award­winning Polestar 2 on sale at Polestar Tampa today, and the Polestar 3 SUV arriving next year, the timing is impeccable."

In 2024, the Polestar 5 electric performance 4­door GT is planned to be launched as the production evolution of Polestar Precept - the manifesto concept car that Polestar released in 2020 that showcases the brand's future vision in terms of design, technology, and sustainability. As the company seeks to reduce its climate impact with every new model, Polestar aims to produce a truly climate­neutral car by 2030.

The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the company's first fully electric, high­ volume car. The Polestar 2 model range includes three variants with a combination of long­ and standard range batteries as large as 78 kWh, and dual­ and single­motor powertrains with as much as 476 hp and 502 lb­ft of torque.

Polestar has produced two electric performance cars. The Polestar 1 was built between 2019 and 2021 as a low­volume electric performance hybrid GT with a carbon fiber body, 619 hp, 738 lb­ft of torque, and an electric­only range of 52 miles (EPA) - the longest of any hybrid car in the world.

In the US, the local Polestar office is located in the New York metro area, in Mahwah, New Jersey. Polestar Spaces have been opened in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Orange County, Calif.; New York City; Denver, Colorado; Boston; Central and Southern New Jersey; Dallas and Austin, Texas; Detroit; Minneapolis; Phoenix; Seattle; Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Connecticut; South Florida; and Washington D.C.

Polestar is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and its vehicles are currently available and on the road in markets across Europe, North America, China and Asia Pacific. By 2023, the company plans that its cars will be available in an aggregate of 30 markets. Polestar cars are currently manufactured in China, with additional future manufacturing planned in the USA.

an evolution of the unique design language first shown by Precept and emphasises a dynamic driving experience. The concept further develops the focus on sustainability and technology, aiming towards greater circularity. Polestar confirmed in August 2022 that a version of the concept will be produced as the Polestar 6 electric performance roadster, with launch expected in 2026.

