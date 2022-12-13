Polestar Automotive UK : opens new electric vehicle retail location in Tampa, Florida
12/13/2022
2022.12.13
Polestar opens new electric vehicle retail location in Tampa, Florida
Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand, today announced the opening of a new retail location, known as a Polestar Space, at 3710 Midtown Dr. in Tampa, Florida.
"Florida has the nation's secondhighest electric vehicle sales volume. The new Polestar Tampa retail location offers a perfect brand introduction for drivers looking to go electric," said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. "With the awardwinning Polestar 2 on sale at Polestar Tampa today, and the Polestar 3 SUV arriving next year, the timing is impeccable."
Building on Polestar's established network of retail locations that embody the brand's signature design cues and a premium digitalforward sales approach, Polestar Tampa brings the brand to customers in the gulf coast area for the first time, enabling a handson experience with the cars and test drives with expert Polestar Specialists.
Visitors to Polestar Tampa can test drive and learn about the allelectric Polestar 2 fastback, which is priced from $48,400 and available for immediate delivery. Visitors can also experience the new Polestar 3 in augmented reality. This recently unveiled electric performance SUV is priced from $83,900 in a heavily optioned specification and will be available for delivery in 2023.
"I am excited to open Polestar Tampa at a moment when conversion to electric vehicles is surging," said Danny O'Malley, Principal of Polestar Tampa. "My team is proud to be a part of the Polestar family as we are redefining what the customer experience of the electric future looks like."
Polestar Tampa is part of the brand's continued retail expansion, with a goal of having 35 locations across North America by the end of 2022.
About Polestar
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (Nasdaq: PSNY) ("Polestar") is a Swedish premium electric vehicle manufacturer. Founded by Volvo Car AB (publ.) (together with its subsidiaries, "Volvo Cars") and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd ("Geely"), in 2017, Polestar enjoys specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies of scale as a result.
Polestar is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and its vehicles are currently available and on the road in markets across Europe, North America, China and Asia Pacific. By 2023, the company plans that its cars will be available in an aggregate of 30 markets. Polestar cars are currently manufactured in China, with additional future manufacturing planned in the USA.
In the US, the local Polestar office is located in the New York metro area, in Mahwah, New Jersey. Polestar Spaces have been opened in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Orange County, Calif.; New York City; Denver, Colorado; Boston; Central and Southern New Jersey; Dallas and Austin, Texas; Detroit; Minneapolis; Phoenix; Seattle; Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Connecticut; South Florida; and Washington D.C.
Polestar has produced two electric performance cars. The Polestar 1 was built between 2019 and 2021 as a lowvolume electric performance hybrid GT with a carbon fiber body, 619 hp, 738 lbft of torque, and an electriconly range of 52 miles (EPA) - the longest of any hybrid car in the world.
The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the company's first fully electric, high volume car. The Polestar 2 model range includes three variants with a combination of long and standard range batteries as large as 78 kWh, and dual and singlemotor powertrains with as much as 476 hp and 502 lbft of torque.
From 2022, Polestar plans to launch one new electric vehicle per year, starting with Polestar 3 - the company's first electric performance SUV which launched in October 2022. Polestar 4 is expected to follow in 2023, a smaller electric performance SUV coupe.
In 2024, the Polestar 5 electric performance 4door GT is planned to be launched as the production evolution of Polestar Precept - the manifesto concept car that Polestar released in 2020 that showcases the brand's future vision in terms of design, technology, and sustainability. As the company seeks to reduce its climate impact with every new model, Polestar aims to produce a truly climateneutral car by 2030.
In March 2022, Polestar revealed its second concept car, an electric performance roadster which builds on the design, technology and sustainability ambitions laid out by Precept and showcases the brand's vision for future sports cars. The hardtop convertible presents
an evolution of the unique design language first shown by Precept and emphasises a dynamic driving experience. The concept further develops the focus on sustainability and technology, aiming towards greater circularity. Polestar confirmed in August 2022 that a version of the concept will be produced as the Polestar 6 electric performance roadster, with launch expected in 2026.
