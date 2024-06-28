PLT: Disclosure of large shareholdings - Stiftelsen Industrifonden

28 Jun 2024 08:10 CEST
poLight ASA
27 June 2024: poLight ASA (OSE: PLT).
Reference is made to the stock exchange release made public by poLight ASA on 21
May 2024 regarding registration of a share capital increase pertaining to an
issue of new shares in a rights issue.
Stiftelsen Industrifonden's shareholding remains unchanged at 5 244 125 shares.
As a result of the issuance of new shares in the rights issue, Stiftelsen
Industrifonden's ownership in poLight ASA fell below the ownership threshold of
5% upon registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the rights
issue on 21 May 2024. After the transaction Stiftelsen Industrifonden's
shareholding represents 4.05% of the total issued and outstanding shares.
This notification is based on the share capital of poLight ASA after completion
of the rights issue being NOK 5,184,864.20 divided on 129,621,605 shares.
This information is subject to the disclosure pursuant to section 4-4 of the
Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
More information:
