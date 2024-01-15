poLight ASA at its extraordinary general meeting held on January 15, 2024, announced Jean-Christophe Eloy and Marianne Bøe are elected as new members of the Board, both with election periods until the ordinary general meeting in 2025. Deputy Chair Ann-Tove Kongsnes resigns from the Board. The Board of Directors will thereafter consist of the following persons: Grethe Viksaas, chair of the Board of Directors with an election period up to the ordinary general meeting in 2025, Svenn-Tore Larsen, board member with an election period up to the ordinary general meeting in 2025, Thomas Görling, board member with an election period up to the ordinary general meeting in 2025.

Jean-Christophe Eloy, board member with an election period up to the ordinary general meeting in 2025, Marianne Bøe, board member with an election period up to the ordinary general meeting in 2025. Jan-Erik Hæreid is elected as chair and member of the Nomination Committee, the election term of the Anne E. H. Worsøe is extended until the annual general meeting in 2025, and Egil Garberg is elected as new member of the Nomination Committee. The nomination committee will thereafter consist of the following persons: Jan-Erik Hæreid, chair and member with an election period up to the ordinary general meeting in 2025, Anne E. H. Worsøe, member with an election period up to the ordinary general meeting in 2025, and Egil Garberg, member with an election period up to the ordinary general meeting in 2025.