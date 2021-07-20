Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : July 20, 2021 - Deposit of the summary account of the vote s of extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of July 15, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.: summary account of the votes

Castrezzato, July 20, 2021

We inform that the "Summary account of the votes" on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on July 15, 2021, pursuant the articles 125-quarter, paragraph 2, TUF is available on the company's website at www.psf.itin the Investor Relations / Merger by incorporation of psf in Campi.

