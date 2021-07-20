Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    PSF   IT0001352217

POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO S.P.A.

(PSF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : July 20, 2021 - Deposit of the summary account of the vote s of extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of July 15, 2021

07/20/2021 | 06:24am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

_____________________________________________________

Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.: summary account of the votes

Castrezzato, July 20, 2021

We inform that the "Summary account of the votes" on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on July 15, 2021, pursuant the articles 125-quarter, paragraph 2, TUF is available on the company's website at www.psf.itin the Investor Relations / Merger by incorporation of psf in Campi.

COMPANY CONTACTS

Investor Relations Manager

Company Affairs Department

Anna Lambiase

Tel. 030.7049213

IR TOP, Investor Relations Experts

E-mail: affarisocietari@psf.it

Tel. +39.02.45473884/3 www.irtop.com

Web: www.psf.it

E-mail: a.lambiase@psf.it

Poligrafica S. Faustino (Reuters: PSF.MI) company quoted on the MTA Market - STAR Segment Italian Stock Exchange, is a Group which is specialized in publishing services and that integrates skills in communications, printing, packaging & labels, web, electronic document management and e-procurement.

The Group Sanfaustino works like a network able to offer the study, design and implementation of media and promotion strategies, acquisition, loyalty, direct, incentive travel, corporate, management of flows and data processing, e- Procurement, in web strategy and electronic document management.

Specialist: Integrae Sim S.p.A. - www.psf.it

Disclaimer

Poligrafica S.Faustino S.p.A. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 49,7 M 58,6 M 58,6 M
Net income 2020 0,62 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
Net Debt 2020 6,36 M 7,51 M 7,51 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,23 M 8,53 M 8,53 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alberto Frigoli Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Frigoli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Emilio Frigoli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maurizia Frigoli Chief Financial Officer
Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffé Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO S.P.A.-5.28%9
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.7.99%1 397
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA36.43%1 139
TOPPAN FORMS CO., LTD.0.00%1 086
TUNGKONG INC.-9.31%741
BRAVE C&H SUPPLY CO.,LTD.-36.74%152