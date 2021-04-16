Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : April 16, 2021 - Shareholders' Meeting approves Financial Statements for 2020

PRESS RELEASE
Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.: the Assembly approves the
2020 financial statements
Financial statements at 31 December 2020 approved
Approved the I and II sections of the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123- ter TUF
The remuneration of the Board of Directors has been determined
The liability action against the shareholders and directors Alberto Frigoli, Giuseppe Frigoli, Francesco Frigoli, Emilio Frigoli and Giovanni Frigoli WAS Rejected
Castrezzato, April 16, 2021
The assembly of Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A., listed on MTA Market - STAR Segment of Italian Stock Exchange, graphics and advanced communication service company, met today via telecommunication media under the chairmanship of Alberto Frigoli.
Financial statements as of 31 December 2020
The Shareholders' Meeting took note of the consolidated financial statements and approved the financial statements at December 31, 2020.
Main Consolidated result
In 2020 the Poligrafica S. Faustino Group achieved overall sales of € 49.48 million (€ 53.06 million compared to December 31, 2019).
The business volume recorded a decrease both in the graphics sector and in the commercial sector. Foreign sales, mainly carried out in the label sector, amount to € 7.51 million, equal to 15.2% of the total, up 34.1% compared to 31 December 2019 (€ 5.60 million, equal to 10.5%).
EBITDA, equal to Euro 3.21 million, marks an increase of 15.3% compared to 31 December 2019 (Euro 2.79 million) and benefits from the effect of the lower weight of consumption and the decrease in the incidence of other net operating components, despite the greater incidence of services and personnel costs.
EBIT is equal to Euro 1.19 million, an increase of 33.9% compared to 31 December 2019 (Euro 0.89 million), after amortization related to recent investments for Euro 2.02 million (Euro 1,90 million at December 31, 2019).
The pre-taxresult is equal to Euro 0.94 million, with an increase of 30.4% compared to Euro 0.72 million at December 31, 2019.
Net Profit is equal to Euro 0.74 million, with an increase of 48.4% (Euro 0.50 million at December 31, 2019).
The Net Financial Position, equal to Euro 6.36 million, improved compared to 31 December 2019 (Euro 6.82 million), even after obtaining new and significant loans with a consequent consolidation of medium / long-term positions.
At 30 September 2020 the Net Financial Position was equal to Euro 6.12 million.
Main Holding Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A. results
In 2020 the Parent Company achieved a turnover of € 7.98 million (Euro 10.39 million at December 31, 2019), strongly conditioned by the difficulties in the promotional-advertising sector. Sales on the foreign market are equal to 5.7% of turnover (5.9% as at 31 December 2019). EBITDA is equal to Euro 0.69 million, an increase of 13.3% compared to December 31, 2019 (Euro 0.61 million). EBIT is equal to Euro 0.27 million, + 81.3% compared to December 31, 2019 (Euro 0.15 million). The pre-tax result is equal to Euro 0.24 million, + 86.5% compared to December 31, 2019 (Euro 0.13 million). The net result stands at Euro 0.17 million, an improvement compared to Euro 0.06 million at 31 December 2019.
Destination of the operating result
The Assembly resolved to allocate the operating profit of € 169,388 for 5% to the legal reserve and the remainder to be carried forward.
Remuneration report pursuant to art 123-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998
The Shareholders' Meeting resolved to approve, in a favorable sense and with binding resolution, the first section of the Remuneration Report prepared pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-ter, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.
The Shareholders' Meeting also resolved to approve, in a favorable sense and with non-binding resolution, the second section of the Remuneration Report prepared pursuant to Article 123- ter, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.
Determination of the remuneration of the Board of Directors
The Shareholders' Meeting resolved the related fees established in the overall amount of Euro 208,377, with effect from 1 May 2021.
The Shareholders' Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to provide for additional compensation in favor of executive directors linked to the economic results of the company and / or the achievement of specific objectives, subject to the opinion of the Remuneration Committee.
Liability action against directors Alberto Frigoli, Giuseppe Frigoli, Francesco Frigoli, Emilio Frigoli and Giovanni Frigoli.
The Shareholders' Meeting resolved to reject the liability actions against the directors Alberto Frigoli, Giuseppe Frigoli, Francesco Frigoli, Emilio Frigoli and Giovanni Frigoli for having acted in conflict of interest and to the detriment of the company with reference to the takeover bid promoted by Campi srl.
Deposit of documentation
The minutes of the resolutions of the Shareholders' meeting and the synthetic statement of the voting will be available for the public in the terms and with the modalities as provided by law.
Mrs. Maurizia Frigoli, the account manager responsible for the accounting documents, declare that, according to the article 154-bis, paragraph 2, of "Testo Unico della Finanza", the accounting data and the information contained in this press release correspond to the documents and the accounting books.
Poligrafica San Faustino (Reuters: PSF.MI) company quoted on the MTA Market - STAR Segment Italian Stock Exchange, is a Group which is specialized in publishing services and that integrates skills in communications, printing, packaging & labels, web, electronic document management and e-procurement.
The Group Sanfaustino works like a network able to offer the study, design and implementation of media and promotion strategies, acquisition, loyalty, direct, incentive travel, corporate, management of flows and data processing, e- Procurement, in web strategy and electronic document management.
Specialist: Integrae Sim S.p.A. - www.psf.it
