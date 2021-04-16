Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : April 16, 2021 - Shareholders' Meeting approves Financial Statements for 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.: the Assembly approves the

2020 financial statements

Financial statements at 31 December 2020 approved

Approved the I and II sections of the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123- ter TUF

The remuneration of the Board of Directors has been determined

The liability action against the shareholders and directors Alberto Frigoli, Giuseppe Frigoli, Francesco Frigoli, Emilio Frigoli and Giovanni Frigoli WAS Rejected

Castrezzato, April 16, 2021

The assembly of Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A., listed on MTA Market - STAR Segment of Italian Stock Exchange, graphics and advanced communication service company, met today via telecommunication media under the chairmanship of Alberto Frigoli.

Financial statements as of 31 December 2020

The Shareholders' Meeting took note of the consolidated financial statements and approved the financial statements at December 31, 2020.

Main Consolidated result

In 2020 the Poligrafica S. Faustino Group achieved overall sales of € 49.48 million (€ 53.06 million compared to December 31, 2019).

The business volume recorded a decrease both in the graphics sector and in the commercial sector. Foreign sales, mainly carried out in the label sector, amount to € 7.51 million, equal to 15.2% of the total, up 34.1% compared to 31 December 2019 (€ 5.60 million, equal to 10.5%).

EBITDA, equal to Euro 3.21 million, marks an increase of 15.3% compared to 31 December 2019 (Euro 2.79 million) and benefits from the effect of the lower weight of consumption and the decrease in the incidence of other net operating components, despite the greater incidence of services and personnel costs.

EBIT is equal to Euro 1.19 million, an increase of 33.9% compared to 31 December 2019 (Euro 0.89 million), after amortization related to recent investments for Euro 2.02 million (Euro 1,90 million at December 31, 2019).

The pre-taxresult is equal to Euro 0.94 million, with an increase of 30.4% compared to Euro 0.72 million at December 31, 2019.

Net Profit is equal to Euro 0.74 million, with an increase of 48.4% (Euro 0.50 million at December 31, 2019).

The Net Financial Position, equal to Euro 6.36 million, improved compared to 31 December 2019 (Euro 6.82 million), even after obtaining new and significant loans with a consequent consolidation of medium / long-term positions.

At 30 September 2020 the Net Financial Position was equal to Euro 6.12 million.