Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : May 12, 2021 - Filing of information document relating to merger

COMUNICATO STAMPA

_____________________________________________________

Notice of filing of the documentation relating to the merger by incorporation of Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.a. in Campi S.r.l.

Castrezzato, May 12, 2021

In relation to the merger by incorporation of Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.a. (below PSF) in Campi S.r.l., we inform that on the company's website at www.psf.it / IR / Merger by incorporation of psf in Campi, the following documents are available to the public:

the merger plan and the annex constituted by the statute of the resulting company;

the Annual Financial Reports of PSF for the last three years;

the financial situation of Campi S.r.l. to 14.04.2021, drawn up pursuant to art. 2501-quater of the Civil Code and approved by the Board of Directors on 14.04.2021;

2501-quater of the Civil Code and approved by the Board of Directors on 14.04.2021; the explanatory report drawn up by the Board of Directors of PSF pursuant to art. 2501 quinquies of the Civil Code, as well as art. 70, paragraph 2 of the regulation adopted with CONSOB resolution no. 11971/1999, in compliance with scheme 1 of the relative annex 3A;

the explanatory report drawn up by the Board of Directors of Campi S.r.l. pursuant to art. 2501 quinquies of the Civil Code;

the Report pursuant to art. 2501 sexies of the Civil Code drawn up by Deloitte & Touche S.p.a., as an independent expert appointed by the Court of Brescia.

The aforementioned documentation, with the exception of PSF's annual financial reports for the last three years, was also published on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE at www.emarketstorage.comand was also filed at the company's headquarters.

The company also announces that the merger plan with the related attachments was also filed on 05.05.2021 with the Brescia Companies' Register.