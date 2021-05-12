Log in
Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : May 12, 2021 - Filing of information document relating to merger

05/12/2021 | 05:28am EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

_____________________________________________________

Notice of filing of the documentation relating to the merger by incorporation of Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.a. in Campi S.r.l.

Castrezzato, May 12, 2021

In relation to the merger by incorporation of Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.a. (below PSF) in Campi S.r.l., we inform that on the company's website at www.psf.it / IR / Merger by incorporation of psf in Campi, the following documents are available to the public:

  • the merger plan and the annex constituted by the statute of the resulting company;
  • the Annual Financial Reports of PSF for the last three years;
  • the financial situation of Campi S.r.l. to 14.04.2021, drawn up pursuant to art. 2501-quater of the Civil Code and approved by the Board of Directors on 14.04.2021;
  • the explanatory report drawn up by the Board of Directors of PSF pursuant to art. 2501 quinquies of the Civil Code, as well as art. 70, paragraph 2 of the regulation adopted with CONSOB resolution no. 11971/1999, in compliance with scheme 1 of the relative annex 3A;
  • the explanatory report drawn up by the Board of Directors of Campi S.r.l. pursuant to art. 2501 quinquies of the Civil Code;
  • the Report pursuant to art. 2501 sexies of the Civil Code drawn up by Deloitte & Touche S.p.a., as an independent expert appointed by the Court of Brescia.

The aforementioned documentation, with the exception of PSF's annual financial reports for the last three years, was also published on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE at www.emarketstorage.comand was also filed at the company's headquarters.

The company also announces that the merger plan with the related attachments was also filed on 05.05.2021 with the Brescia Companies' Register.

COMPANY CONTACTS

Investor Relations Manager

Anna Lambiase

IR TOP, specialisti di Investor Relations Tel. 02.45473884/3 www.irtop.comE-mail:a.lambiase@psf.it

Ufficio Affari Societari Tel. 030.7049213 E-mail: affarisocietari@psf.itWeb: www.psf.it

Poligrafica San Faustino (Reuters: PSF.MI), società quotata al Mercato MTA - Segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana, è oggi un Gruppo specializzato in servizi di publishing che integra competenze nel mondo della comunicazione, della stampa, del label&packaging, del web, della gestione elettronica documentale e dell'e-procurement. Il Gruppo Sanfaustino si pone come network in grado di offrire lo studio, la progettazione e la realizzazione di supporti e strategie di promotion, acquisition, loyalty, direct, incentive, corporate, nella gestione dei flussi e del trattamento dei dati, nell'e-procurement, nella web strategy e nella gestione elettronica documentale.

Specialist: Integrae Sim S.p.A. - www.psf.it

Disclaimer

Poligrafica S.Faustino S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 09:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 49,7 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
Net income 2020 0,62 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
Net Debt 2020 6,36 M 7,72 M 7,72 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,34 M 8,93 M 8,90 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alberto Frigoli Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Frigoli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Emilio Frigoli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maurizia Frigoli Chief Financial Officer
Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffé Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO S.P.A.-3.89%9
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.17.05%1 413
TOPPAN FORMS CO., LTD.8.80%1 171
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA39.46%1 131
TUNGKONG INC.-9.89%673
BRAVE C&H SUPPLY CO.,LTD.-25.69%157