  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSF   IT0001352217

POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO S.P.A.

(PSF)
Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : May 31, 2021 - Publication of the information document relating to a significant merger transaction

05/31/2021 | 05:52am EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

_____________________________________________________

Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A .:

publication of the information document relating to a

significant merger transaction

Castrezzato, 31 May 2021

We inform you that, pursuant to art. 70 of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of 1999, the information document relating to significant merger transactions relating to the integration between Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A. and Campi S.r.l. was made available to the public, through publication on the website www.psf.it, IR section and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE at www.emarketstorage.com. The document is also deposited at the Company's registered office.

COMPANY CONTACTS

Investor Relations Manager

Company Affairs Department

Anna Lambiase

Tel. 030.7049213

IR TOP, Investor Relations Experts

E-mail: affarisocietari@psf.it

Tel. +39.02.45473884/3 www.irtop.com

Web: www.psf.it

E-mail: a.lambiase@psf.it

Poligrafica San Faustino (Reuters: PSF.MI) company quoted on the MTA Market - STAR Segment Italian Stock Exchange, is a Group which is specialized in publishing services and that integrates skills in communications, printing, packaging & labels, web, electronic document management and e-procurement.

The Group Sanfaustino works like a network able to offer the study, design and implementation of media and promotion strategies, acquisition, loyalty, direct, incentive travel, corporate, management of flows and data processing, e- Procurement, in web strategy and electronic document management.

Specialist: Integrae Sim S.p.A. - www.psf.it

Disclaimer

Poligrafica S.Faustino S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 09:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
