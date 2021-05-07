Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : May 7, 2021 - Deposit of minutes of Shareholdersâ�™ meeting and Interim Management Report

PRESS RELEASE

_____________________________________________________

Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.:

deposit of minutes of Shareholders' meeting

and Interim Management Report

Castrezzato, May 7, 2021

We inform that are available at the registered office and Borsa Italiana S.p.A. the Interim Management Report as at March 31, 2021 and the minutes of the ordinary Shareholders' meeting held on April 16, 2021.

Documents are also available on the Company's website www.psf.itand on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE at the website www.emarketstorage.com.