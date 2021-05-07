Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : May 7, 2021 - Deposit of minutes of Shareholdersâ�™ meeting and Interim Management Report

We inform that are available at the registered office and Borsa Italiana S.p.A. the Interim Management Report as at March 31, 2021 and the minutes of the ordinary Shareholders' meeting held on April 16, 2021.
Documents are also available on the Company's website www.psf.itand on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE at the website www.emarketstorage.com.
COMPANY CONTACTS
Investor Relations Manager
Anna Lambiase
IR TOP, Investor Relations Experts Tel. +39.02.45473884/3 www.irtop.comE-mail:a.lambiase@psf.it
Company Affairs Department Tel. +39.030.7049213E-mail:affarisocietari@psf.itWeb:www.psf.it
Poligrafica San Faustino (Reuters: PSF.MI) company quoted on the MTA Market - STAR Segment Italian Stock Exchange, is a Group which is specialized in publishing services and that integrates skills in communications, printing, packaging & labels, web, electronic document management and e-procurement.
The Group Sanfaustino works like a network able to offer the study, design and implementation of media and promotion strategies, acquisition, loyalty, direct, incentive travel, corporate, management of flows and data processing, e- Procurement, in web strategy and electronic document management.
