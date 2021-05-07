Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : May 7, 2021 - Filing of information document relating to transactions with related parties

filing of information document relating to transactions with
related parties
Castrezzato, May 7, 2021
It is made here known that at the registered office and at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. the "Information document relating to transactions of greater importance with related parties" prepared pursuant to art. 5 of the Regulation approved by Consob with resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010 and the procedure for transactions with related parties approved by the Board of Directors is at disposal for the public.
The document is also available on the website of Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A. at www.psf.it as well as in the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE at www.emarketstorage.com.
Poligrafica San Faustino (Reuters: PSF.MI), società quotata al Mercato MTA - Segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana, è oggi un Gruppo specializzato in servizi di publishing che integra competenze nel mondo della comunicazione, della stampa, del label&packaging, del web, della gestione elettronica documentale e dell'e-procurement. Il Gruppo Sanfaustino si pone come network in grado di offrire lo studio, la progettazione e la realizzazione di supporti e strategie di promotion, acquisition, loyalty, direct, incentive, corporate, nella gestione dei flussi e del trattamento dei dati, nell'e-procurement, nella web strategy e nella gestione elettronica documentale.
