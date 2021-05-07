Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : May 7, 2021 - Filing of information document relating to transactions with related parties

COMUNICATO STAMPA

Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A .:

filing of information document relating to transactions with

related parties

Castrezzato, May 7, 2021

It is made here known that at the registered office and at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. the "Information document relating to transactions of greater importance with related parties" prepared pursuant to art. 5 of the Regulation approved by Consob with resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010 and the procedure for transactions with related parties approved by the Board of Directors is at disposal for the public.

The document is also available on the website of Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A. at www.psf.it as well as in the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE at www.emarketstorage.com.