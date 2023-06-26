(Alliance News) - Poligrafici Printing Spa announced Monday that the transaction to sell its entire stake in Rotopress International Srl, amounting to 33 percent of its share capital, was finalized today.

The consideration for the transaction was EUR800,000 and corresponds to the book value of the stake held by the company.

"The consideration will be fully used to complete and rationalize the industrial structure of the Poligrafici Printing group, to bring it more in line with market needs," the company explained.

Poligrafici Printing's stock closed Monday unchanged at EUR0.33 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.