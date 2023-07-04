ONE OF THE LARGEST CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES IN POLAND

CAPITAL GROUP

The Polimex Mostostal Capital Group is one of the largest Polish engineering and industrial conglomerates. The

company delivers specialist projects in Poland and abroad, for power industry, as well as oil & gas and environment protection business.

It is a major European manufacturer and exporter of steel structures and platform gratings. It also performs galvanisation and painting of steel structures.

The company has been operating since 1945 and is listed at the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

delivers complex turnkey power industry projects, and provides maintenance services in Poland and other EU countries, especially for power generation and environment protection facilities

www.polimex-energetyka.pl

provides general consruction, overhaul, upgrade and investment services, in particular for oil and gas and chemical businesses, in Poland and abroad. The company is the undisputed leader in the area of liquid fuel tank construction.

www.naftoremont.pl

is the largest manufacturer and exporter of steel structures and platform gratings in Poland. It is specialised in corrosion protection of steel structures. Mostostal Sieldce operates a facility with the largest galvanisation capacity in Poland.

www.mostostal.siedlce.pl

delivers comprehensive projects in general and industrial construction, as well as renewable energy systems. Depending on the project scale, it operates as a general contractor or a consortium partner teaiming up with leading companies in energy business and other industries.

www.polimex-budownictwo.pl

performs comprehensive projects involving engineering and construction of road and railway infrastructure including Bridges, engineering and construction of buildings and hydraulic engineering facilities.

www.polimex-mostostal.pl