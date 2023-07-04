POWER INDUSTRY
The Polimex Mostostal Capital Group is one of the largest Polish engineering and industrial conglomerates. The
company delivers specialist projects in Poland and abroad, for power industry, as well as oil & gas and environment protection business.
It is a major European manufacturer and exporter of steel structures and platform gratings. It also performs galvanisation and painting of steel structures.
The company has been operating since 1945 and is listed at the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
delivers complex turnkey power industry projects, and provides maintenance services in Poland and other EU countries, especially for power generation and environment protection facilities
www.polimex-energetyka.pl
provides general consruction, overhaul, upgrade and investment services, in particular for oil and gas and chemical businesses, in Poland and abroad. The company is the undisputed leader in the area of liquid fuel tank construction.
www.naftoremont.pl
is the largest manufacturer and exporter of steel structures and platform gratings in Poland. It is specialised in corrosion protection of steel structures. Mostostal Sieldce operates a facility with the largest galvanisation capacity in Poland.
www.mostostal.siedlce.pl
delivers comprehensive projects in general and industrial construction, as well as renewable energy systems. Depending on the project scale, it operates as a general contractor or a consortium partner teaiming up with leading companies in energy business and other industries.
www.polimex-budownictwo.pl
performs comprehensive projects involving engineering and construction of road and railway infrastructure including Bridges, engineering and construction of buildings and hydraulic engineering facilities.
www.polimex-mostostal.pl
POLIMEX MOSTOSTAL
The Polimex Mostostal Capital Group is one of the leaders in terms of speciaist services, order portfolio, accumulated experience, delivery professionalism and references in the Polish construction market.
The Polimex Mostostal Capital Group consists of commercial law companies focused on manufacturing, commerce and services. The parent company of the Captial Group is Polimex Mostostal S.A.
is one of the largest installation companies in Poland, specialised in installing heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, sanitary and process systems and equipment.
www.instal.com.pl
is a company focused on construction and installation services, specialised in manufacturing and installing steel structures, power generation equipment and comprehensive deliveries of industrial facilities for the Polish economy.
www.empb.pl
manufacturer of steel and aluminium items for construction industry, infrastructure, power industry and road building and maintenance. Manufacturer of telecom masts and towers, as well as steel pallets and containers, formworks and construction supports, scaffolding components,
fencing systems, and other steel and aluminium structures. www.stalfa.pl
lease of construction machinery, welding equipment, as well as hoisting and hauling equipment, with operators. The company provides services such as maintenance of power tools, welding equipment and construction machinery, including specialist and unique types.
one of the largest steel structure manufacturers in Western Ukraine. Production capacity of the steel structure division is 400 tonnes per month. Most structures are delivered to the Ukrainian market, with export constituting 10% of total sales.
Polimex Mostostal S.A. is the largest engineering and construction company with Polish capital.
General contractor for strategic projects of the Polish economy, involving state-of-the-art technologies, ultimate quality standards and preservation of natural environment.
The company delivers high-quality projects in Poland and abroad for the power industry, oil and gas business, and environment protection facilities. It is a manufacturer and exporter of steel structures and platform gratings, and provides services of galvanising and painting steel structures.
Polimex Mostostal has vast potential and experience, highly- qualified personnel, numerous references and complementary
competences of subsidiary companies, which enables extending
order portfolio with every year with projects in nearly all market segments.
Polimex Mostostal S.A. al. Jana Pawła II 12 00-124 Warsaw
tel. +48 22 829 71 00
www.polimex-mostostal.pl
