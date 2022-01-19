Log in
    PXM   PLMSTSD00019

POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL S.A.

(PXM)
  Report
Polimex Mostostal S A : Capital Group invests in green energy - a mega investment in photovoltaics at Mostostal Siedlce

01/19/2022 | 05:32am EST
A photovoltaic power plant with a total capacity of 2062 kW is being built in Siedlce on the premises of Mostostal Siedlce.

The profile of Mostostal Siedlce's industrial activity means that the company consumes considerable amounts of electricity every year. With a view to minimizing the impact on the environment, continuously increasing energy efficiency, reducing costs associated with the operation, and thus increasing the competitiveness of the company, at the end of 2020 the Company decided to build a photovoltaic farm.

In November, the company signed an agreement with the contractor, i.e. the Consortium consisting of MAAT4, spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością, based in Warsaw, as the leader, and Coral W. Perkowski J. Perkowski spółka jawna, a partner of the Consortium, based in Choroszcz.

A very ambitious schedule has been adopted, construction works started a month ago and are being conducted in stages, according to the obtained permits for individual elements of the farm. The farm is planned to be completed in March/April 2022. This is closely related to the possibilities of obtaining electricity "produced from the sun", and these are the greatest during the spring and summer.

Assuming year-round production, the farm should cover approximately 1/10 of the plant's electricity needs.

It will generate 2275 MWh of electricity per year, solely for the needs of the Siedlce plant.

Thanks to this investment, Mostostal will be able to save almost 1.5 million PLN annually. The entire project should pay off after approximately 5-6 years.

"Our Siedlce plant will not only benefit financially from this power plant, but will also reduce its CO2 emissions, and by as much as 1.7 million kg per year. It's a truly large scale. It can be compared to planting more than 76,000 trees on over 30 hectares." - comments Krzysztof Figat, President of Polimex Mostostal

The photovoltaic panels will be placed mostly on the ground. The roof of the Mostostal Siedlce office building as well as one of the warehouse buildings will be used to a small extent.

A total of more than 4,500 photovoltaic modules will appear on the roof and on the ground. On the ground, bifacial type panels, or double-sided modules, will be mounted on a steel structure mechanically set to the MON concrete slabs, so that electricity can also be generated by the underside thanks to distributed solar radiation with a capacity of approximately 1920 kW. The roof, on the other hand, will hold a ballast structure on which monofacial panels will be mounted - 142 kW single-sided modules.

The first phase of the works (the installation of the photovoltaic system on the roof of the office building) was completed by the end of 2021. By the end of March this year, our photovoltaic farm will start producing energy.

Disclaimer

Polimex-Mostostal SA published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
