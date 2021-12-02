Log in
    PXM   PLMSTSD00019

POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL S.A.

(PXM)
Polimex Mostostal S A : Golden Card of Safe Work Leader for the Polimex Mostostal Capital Group

12/02/2021 | 07:41am EST
Polimex Mostostal Capital Group received the highest distinction - the Golden Card of Safe Work Leader for the years 2022-2023, awarded by the Central Institute for Labor Protection - National Research Institute. In recognition of the results in using the achievements of science and technology to improve working conditions, safety and human protection in the work environment, the Commission for the Selection of Safe Work Leaders at the Central Institute for Labor Protection - National Research Institute awarded the Polimex Mostostal Capital Group with the Golden Safe Work Leader Card for the years 2022- 2023.

The card was handed out on November 30 this year at the ceremony taking place at the Primate's Palace in Warsaw.

CIOP-PIB annually evaluates the activities of the members of the Safe Work Leaders' Forum, awarding them Green, Silver and Gold Cards for Safe Work Leaders.

The Polimex Mostostal Capital Group once again met the conditions to obtain the highest award in the category.

"We are proud of the award granted. Our company has been appreciated once again. It is a proof of recognition that the Polimex Mostostal Capital Group is a reliable employer who cares about safe conditions and a good working atmosphere and combines corporate social responsibility with work safety.

"For four years we have been the holder of the Gold Card for Safe Work Leader. The Gold Card awarded to us today, once again, for the years 2022-2023 is a test to the effectiveness of our activities in the field of safety and health protection of our employees in all areas of our activity. This distinction is the result of the hard work and commitment of all of us. " - said Krzysztof Figat, President of Polimex Mostostal S.A.

The Safe Work Leader Gold Card may be awarded to a participant of the Leaders' Forum who already has the Silver Card and has been actively cooperating with the Institute for at least 5 years. Moreover, the condition is to keep the rate of accidents at work and occupational diseases in the enterprise below the national average and to implement and effectively maintain the health and safety management system. An important factor determining the award of the Golden Card is also systematic preventive activities aimed at promoting a safety culture and expenditure on improving occupational health and safety within the company's operations.

Positive verification of the application carried out by the Safe Work Leaders Selection Committee allows the company to be awarded a card that is valid for two years from the date of granting and entitles, among other things, to use the Institute's support in spreading scientific research achievements aimed at improving occupational health and safety and participating in numerous organized events related to with the subject of occupational safety and health protection at home and abroad.

