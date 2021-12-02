Polimex Mostostal S A : Laying the foundation stone on the construction site of the GUT Ecoinnovation Center

On Friday, November 26, at the campus of the Gdańsk University of Technology, the ceremony of signing and laying the foundation act for the construction of the GUT Eco-innovation Center took place. The guest of the ceremony was Przemysław Czarnek, Minister of Education and Science.

The Eco-innovation Center (CEI) is an extremely important investment not only for the university itself, but also for Pomerania. It will be a research and development base for the most important specializations of the region, i.e. construction, eco-energy and environmental protection technologies.

The ceremony at the construction site was attended by: Przemysław Czarnek, Minister of Education and Science, Pomeranian Voivode Dariusz Drelich, Deputy Marshal of the Pomeranian Voivodeship Leszek Bonna, Vice President of Gdańsk Monika Chabior, President of Polimex Infrastruktura Jacek Szuta, who represented the contractor of the investment (Polimex Mostostal group), and university authorities, headed by prof. Krzysztof Wilde, rector of GUT.

- The construction of the GUT Eco-innovation Center meets the challenges faced by our entire current generation, such as the fight for the cleanliness of the planet or the implementation of ecological solutions in everyday life - said Prof. Krzysztof Wilde, rector of GUT. - We are very proud of the facility that is being built here. It will serve future generations of students and scientists in developing their competences and their research projects, but above all for the entire society and its needs.

- Congratulations on this investment, which is extremely important and necessary nowadays. Eco-innovation and care for the environment are a necessity and our common responsibility, as well as solidarity with future generations, emphasized Minister Przemysław Czarnek during the ceremony. - Congratulations on the dynamic development of the Gdańsk University of Technology, which together with the Medical University of Gdańsk and the University of Gdańsk created the Fahrenheit University Association. Gdańsk becomes the third most important research center in Poland and it is visible all over the country. We look at it with great hopes and show it as an example of successful federalization of universities while maintaining their autonomy.

During the ceremony, Minister Przemysław Czarnek also handed over to the rectors of the universities of the Fahrenheit University Association checks from the Ministry of Education and Science for the implementation of investments as well as development and research activities. The Gdańsk University of Technology received almost PLN 15 million, the University of Gdańsk PLN 13.8 million, and the Medical University of Gdańsk, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Health, nearly PLN 1 million.

Today's ceremony of laying in and laying in the foundation act for the construction of the Eco-innovation Center of the Gdańsk University of Technology is a great celebration for all of us. We are starting the construction of research and development facilities for the most important specializations of the Pomeranian region and the first center in Poland implementing the idea of ecological cities.

Our company, Polimex Infrastruktura has the highest competences to implement such ambitious projects, full of advanced and innovative solutions.- said Krzysztof Figat - president of Polimex Mostostal S.A.

Building in harmony with the environment

The project of the Eco-innovation Center was prepared by the employees of the Faculty of Architecture at GUT under the leadership of prof. Antoni Taraszkiewicz. It will be a free-standing, four-storey building, less than 18 m high. Above-ground storeys of the building will be mainly occupied by conference and training rooms, laboratories and offices, and in the underground storey there will be a garage and storage rooms.

The building is designed to be environmentally friendly and uses advanced and innovative technologies, incl. by using modern, pro-ecological systems of obtaining renewable energy, such as photovoltaic cells and heat pumps.

Innovation and ecology

The Eco-innovation Center will enable, among others, implementing innovative and innovative solutions in line with the idea of building eco-cities and ecological spaces. They will be developed by the scientific staff of GUT (mainly from the Faculty of Civil and Environmental Engineering), who will conduct research projects for the needs of ecological development of construction, industrial and transport infrastructure. The investment will also be the headquarters of Centrum EkoTech, one of the six newly established GUT Science Centers. The activities of this center focus on the following areas:

Environment: water and sewage management, waste management, environmental protection through the development of wastewater treatment technology, water and flood management,

Energy: energy efficiency, renewable energy sources,

Construction: energy-saving cubature and transport construction, structural foundations of energy installations,

Mobility: road and rail infrastructure, urban transport, development of ecological forms of transport,

Revitalization: public and resident-friendly spaces, energy-efficient construction, revitalization of degraded urban and post-industrial areas,

Education: educating future staff focused on creating innovative ecological solutions,

Industry: transfer of knowledge and competences to the economy.