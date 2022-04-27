Polimex Mostostal S A : Presentation of Polimex Mostostal Capital Group's Financial Results for 2021

Polimex Mostostal Capital Group
The company carries out specialized investments in Poland and abroad for the energy, petrochemical, gas and environmental protection industries.
It is a producer and an exporter of steel structures and platform gratings.
It also provides services in the galvanizing and painting of steel structures.
▪ MARKET LEADER IN CONSTRUCTION
▪ 77 YEARS OF MARKET PRESENCE
▪ 5 CONTINENTS
▪ 5 000 EMPLOYEES
▪ OVER 70 COUNTRIES
▪ OVER 700 EPC REFERENCES
▪ SAFETY LEADER
Segments of Polimex Mostostal Capital Group
Polimex Mostostal Capital Group consists companies operating in the following key sectors:
BASE
Polimex Energetyka - our excellent industry expertise and knowledge of energy facilities allow us to comprehensively implement organizationally and technically challenging, highly complex turnkey projects in the power sector. We operate both in Poland and the EU providing services for the following:
We deliver high-quality services with a special focus on safety and environmental protection. We apply customized solutions devised to comply with the requirements of specific projects.
Energomontaż-Północ Bełchatów S.A. - a leading construction company specializing in the manufacturing and assembly of steel structures, power equipment and in the comprehensive implementation of industrial facilities. The acquisition of control of the company by the Capital Group took place in October 2019.
Naftoremont-Naftobudowa - we operate in a wide variety of industries, ranging from refinery, petrochemical, chemical, power, coke oven and environmental protection in Poland and the European Union. We are the undisputed leader in the construction of liquid fuel tanks.
We specialize in the construction, service and modernization of production facilities and installations in Poland and abroad for the following:
▪ chemical plants,
OIL, GAS AND CHEMICALS
▪ kerosene refineries,
▪ biodiesel and bioethanol plants,
▪ liquid fuel storage facilities,
▪ gas terminals.
