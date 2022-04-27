Log in
    PXM   PLMSTSD00019

POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL S.A.

(PXM)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04/27 10:49:44 am EDT
3.572 PLN   -2.93%
10:55aPOLIMEX MOSTOSTAL S A : Presentation of Polimex Mostostal Capital Group's Financial Results for 2021
PU
03:35aPOLIMEX MOSTOSTAL S A : ended 2021 with higher results compared to 2020 at all levels of key financial metrics
PU
04/25Polimex-Mostostal S.A. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
Polimex Mostostal S A : Presentation of Polimex Mostostal Capital Group's Financial Results for 2021

04/27/2022 | 10:55am EDT
Polimex Mostostal Capital Group

The company carries out specialized investments in Poland and abroad for the energy, petrochemical, gas and environmental protection industries.

It is a producer and an exporter of steel structures and platform gratings.

It also provides services in the galvanizing and painting of steel structures.

  • MARKET LEADER IN CONSTRUCTION

  • 77 YEARS OF MARKET PRESENCE

  • 5 CONTINENTS

  • 5 000 EMPLOYEES

  • OVER 70 COUNTRIES

  • OVER 700 EPC REFERENCES

  • SAFETY LEADER

Segments of Polimex Mostostal Capital Group

Polimex Mostostal Capital Group consists companies operating in the following key sectors:

POWER SECTOR AND SERVICE

OIL, GAS AND CHEMICAL

INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION

PRODUCTION

INFRASTRUCTURE

EQUIPMENT

BASE

Business segments (1/2)

Polimex Energetyka - our excellent industry expertise and knowledge of energy facilities allow us to comprehensively implement organizationally and technically challenging, highly complex turnkey projects in the power sector. We operate both in Poland and the EU providing services for the following:

  • CHP plants,

    POWER SECTOR AND SERVICE

  • power plants,

  • heating plants,

  • environmental protection facilities.

We deliver high-quality services with a special focus on safety and environmental protection. We apply customized solutions devised to comply with the requirements of specific projects.

Energomontaż-Północ Bełchatów S.A. - a leading construction company specializing in the manufacturing and assembly of steel structures, power equipment and in the comprehensive implementation of industrial facilities. The acquisition of control of the company by the Capital Group took place in October 2019.

Naftoremont-Naftobudowa - we operate in a wide variety of industries, ranging from refinery, petrochemical, chemical, power, coke oven and environmental protection in Poland and the European Union. We are the undisputed leader in the construction of liquid fuel tanks.

We specialize in the construction, service and modernization of production facilities and installations in Poland and abroad for the following:

  • chemical plants,

    OIL, GAS AND CHEMICALS

  • kerosene refineries,

  • biodiesel and bioethanol plants,

  • liquid fuel storage facilities,

  • gas terminals.

AApprilril2200222

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Polimex-Mostostal SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 14:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 615 M 367 M 367 M
Net income 2020 66,2 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net cash 2020 151 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 878 M 200 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 555
Free-Float 28,9%
Polimex-Mostostal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Krzysztof Figat President-Management Board
Zbigniew Chmiel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bartlomiej Kurkus Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrzej Komarowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Pawel Mazurkiewicz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL S.A.-5.64%200
VINCI-0.12%55 501
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.00%37 423
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.32%31 146
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED14.85%23 514
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-0.47%19 971