Polisan : 2022 Financial Report

(Convenience translation of consolidated financial statements originally issued in Turkish) Polisan Holding A.Ş. Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 together with independent auditors' report

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the General Assembly of Polisan Holding A.Ş. Audit of the consolidated financial statements 1. Our opinion We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Polisan Holding A.Ş. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the consolidated statement of profit or loss, the consolidated statement of other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated financial statements comprising a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Turkish Financial Reporting Standards ("TFRS"). 2. Basis for opinion Our audit was conducted in accordance with the Standards on Independent Auditing (the "SIA") that are part of Turkish Standards on Auditing issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority (the "POA"). Our responsibilities under these standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We hereby declare that we are independent of the Group in accordance with the Ethical Rules for Independent Auditors (including Independence Standards) (the "Ethical Rules") and the ethical requirements regarding independent audit in regulations issued by POA that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Ethical Rules and regulations. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained during the independent audit provides a sufficient and appropriate basis for our opinion. 3. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. Key audit matters were addressed in the context of our independent audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. PwC Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. BJK Plaza, Süleyman Seba Caddesi No:48 B Blok Kat:9 Akaretler Beşiktaş 34357 İstanbul-Turkey T: +90 212 326 6060, F: +90 212 326 6050, www.pwc.com.tr Mersis Numaramız: 0-1460-0224-0500015

Key Audit Matters How the key audit matter was addressed in the audit Valuation studies to determine the fair values of investment properties Investment properties with a carrying value of TL During our audit, the following audit procedures 1.386.089.000 that have a significant share in the were applied regarding the fair value of investment Group's total assets as of 31 December 2022; consists properties. of land, office and commercial units. • The procedures applied by the Group The accounting policy adopted by the Group management in determining the fair value of management in the accounting of the said investment properties have been evaluated. investment properties is the fair value method, the • The following procedures have been carried out details of which are explained in Notes 2 and 13, and by us in relation to the expert institution that the fair values of these assets are determined by an carried out the valuation study: independent valuation firm accredited by the Capital - The accredited real estate appraisal accreditation Markets Board and the Group management's and license of the expert institution was checked. evaluations. It is then taken as the basis for carrying - The competence, capability and impartiality of the value in the balance sheet. In determining the fair expert body were evaluated. values of investment properties, methods such as • The title deed records and ownership rates of each market value comparison and discounted cash flow investment property have been tested. are used, and these methods include inputs based on • It is tested whether the appraised values are in an important assumptions such as real discount and acceptable range by comparing the leasable area inflation that may cause changes during the fair square meter information and unit rental values value determination. fair values; market conditions of the inputs in the valuation report, which have a are directly affected by factors such as the detailed significant impact on the determined real estate characteristics of each real estate. value, with the market prices whose consistency The study on the determination of the fair value of can be observed. investment properties has been determined as a key • Inputs such as rental income, duration of lease audit matter, since the book value of investment agreements, occupancy rates and expenses, which properties constitutes a significant part of the are used in the valuation reports and have a Group's total assets, as well as the subjective nature significant impact on the real estate value, have of valuations, important assumptions and been tested. judgments. • The assumptions used by the appraisers in their valuations, whether the appraised values such as inflation and real discount rate are within an acceptable range were evaluated together with our experts. • The compliance of the fair values in the valuation report with the footnotes has been checked, it has been evaluated whether the values in the footnotes are in agreement with the valuation reports and whether the footnote explanations are sufficient in terms of TFRS.

4. Other matters The audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Group as of 31 December 2021 was performed by another independent audit firm, and a unqualified opinion was given in the independent auditor's report dated 7 March 2022 prepared by the said independent audit firm. 5. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements The Group management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with TFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process. 6. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements Responsibilities of independent auditors in an independent audit are as follows: Our aim is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an independent auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance expressed as a result of an independent audit conducted in accordance with SIA is a high level of assurance but does not guarantee that a material misstatement will always be detected. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error. Misstatements are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an independent audit conducted in accordance with SIA, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.