Polisan : Change in Strategic Human Resources Director - 08.01.2021

Polisan Holding A.Ş. January 8, 2021 Summary Information Change in Strategic Human Resources Director

Mrs. Aylin Velioğlu Çelik has decided to voluntarily resign her position as Polisan Holding A.Ş. Strategic Human Resources Director and Mrs. Hilal Gökkaya has been appointed to her post.

We hereby declare that our above statement is in conformity with the principles included in the Capital Market Board's effective Communiqué on Material Disclosures; exactly reflects the entire information we received on the subject/subjects; the information complies with our records, books and documents; we have endeavored to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject, and we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.