Polisan : Change of President of Audit Department - 23.12.2

|
Polisan Holding A.Ş.
|
December 23, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
Address
|
Dilovası Organize Sanayi Bölgesi 1. Kısım Liman Cad.
|
No:7 Dilovası-KOCAELİ
|
|
|
Company
|
Telephone
|
0 262 7548000
|
|
Company Fax
|
0 262 7548056
|
|
Investor Relations Telephone
|
0 216 5785600
|
|
Investor Relations Fax
|
0 216 5737792
|
|
E-mail:
|
|
yatirimciiliskileri@polisanholding.com.tr
|
|
|
investorrelations@polisanholding.com.tr
|
|
|
Is This an Update Announcement?
|
No
|
|
Is This an
|
Amendment Announcement?
|
No
|
|
Is This a Postponed Announcement?
|
No
|
|
Summary
|
Information
|
Change of President of Audit Department
|
|
|
|
|
ADDITIONAL EXPLANATION:
Mr. Enver Burak Ekmekçioğlu has been assigned as the President of Audit at Polisan Holding A.Ş. Audit Department. Mrs. Gözde Gürbüz, currently working as the Head of Audit, will continue her post as the Vice President of Audit.
We hereby declare that our above statement is in conformity with the principles included in the Capital Market Board's effective Communiqué on Material Disclosures; exactly reflects the entire information we received on the subject/subjects; the information complies with our records, books and documents; we have endeavored to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject, and we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
