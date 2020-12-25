Log in
POLISAN HOLDING AS

(POLHO)
Polisan : Change of President of Audit Department - 23.12.2

12/25/2020
Polisan Holding A.Ş.

December 23, 2020

Company

Address

Dilovası Organize Sanayi Bölgesi 1. Kısım Liman Cad.

No:7 Dilovası-KOCAELİ

Company

Telephone

0 262 7548000

Company Fax

0 262 7548056

Investor Relations Telephone

0 216 5785600

Investor Relations Fax

0 216 5737792

E-mail:

yatirimciiliskileri@polisanholding.com.tr

investorrelations@polisanholding.com.tr

Is This an Update Announcement?

No

Is This an

Amendment Announcement?

No

Is This a Postponed Announcement?

No

Summary

Information

Change of President of Audit Department

ADDITIONAL EXPLANATION:

Mr. Enver Burak Ekmekçioğlu has been assigned as the President of Audit at Polisan Holding A.Ş. Audit Department. Mrs. Gözde Gürbüz, currently working as the Head of Audit, will continue her post as the Vice President of Audit.

We hereby declare that our above statement is in conformity with the principles included in the Capital Market Board's effective Communiqué on Material Disclosures; exactly reflects the entire information we received on the subject/subjects; the information complies with our records, books and documents; we have endeavored to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject, and we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Polisan Holding AS published this content on 23 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 13:26:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
