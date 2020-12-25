Polisan : Change of President of Audit Department - 23.12.2

Polisan Holding A.Ş. December 23, 2020 Company Address Dilovası Organize Sanayi Bölgesi 1. Kısım Liman Cad. No:7 Dilovası-KOCAELİ Company Telephone 0 262 7548000 Company Fax 0 262 7548056 Investor Relations Telephone 0 216 5785600 Investor Relations Fax 0 216 5737792 E-mail: yatirimciiliskileri@polisanholding.com.tr investorrelations@polisanholding.com.tr Is This an Update Announcement? No Is This an Amendment Announcement? No Is This a Postponed Announcement? No Summary Information Change of President of Audit Department

Mr. Enver Burak Ekmekçioğlu has been assigned as the President of Audit at Polisan Holding A.Ş. Audit Department. Mrs. Gözde Gürbüz, currently working as the Head of Audit, will continue her post as the Vice President of Audit.

