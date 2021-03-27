Polisan : Approval of Poliport's Environmental Impact Assessment Report - 26.03.2021

Polisan Holding A.Ş.

March 26, 2021

Disclosure Date of the Previous Announcement on the Subject Matter 11.09.2020
Summary Information Approval of Poliport Kimya's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report

ADDITIONAL EXPLANATION:

On September 11, 2020, Polisan Holding disclosed the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report, which has been submitted to the approval of the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization in regards to TRY359,075,437 investment expenditure for the installation of 105 new tanks of Poliport, a 100% subsidiary of Polisan Holding.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report has been approved on March 25, 2021. Poliport plans to realize the related investment in the long term, taking into consideration the evolution of the Company's customer portfolio, fill rate of the tanks and the cash balance.

