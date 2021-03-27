Log in
POLISAN HOLDING AS

(POLHO)
SummaryNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polisan : Approval of Poliport's Environmental Impact Assessment Report - 26.03.2021

03/27/2021 | 02:50pm EDT
Polisan Holding A.Ş.

March 26, 2021

Company Address

Dilovası Organize Sanayi Bölgesi 1. Kısım Liman Cad. No:7 Dilovası-KOCAELİ

Company Telephone

0 262 7548000

Company Fax

0 262 7548056

Investor Relations Telephone

0 216 5785600

Investor Relations Fax

0 216 5737792

E-mail:

yatirimciiliskileri@polisanholding.com.tr investorrelations@polisanholding.com.tr

Is This an Update Announcement?

No

Is This an Amendment Announcement?

No

Disclosure Date of the Previous Announcement on the Subject Matter

11.09.2020

Is This a Postponed Announcement?

No

Summary Information

Approval of Poliport Kimya's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report

ADDITIONAL EXPLANATION:

On September 11, 2020, Polisan Holding disclosed the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report, which has been submitted to the approval of the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization in regards to TRY359,075,437 investment expenditure for the installation of 105 new tanks of Poliport, a 100% subsidiary of Polisan Holding.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report has been approved on March 25, 2021. Poliport plans to realize the related investment in the long term, taking into consideration the evolution of the Company's customer portfolio, fill rate of the tanks and the cash balance.

We hereby declare that our above statement is in conformity with the principles included in the Capital Market Board's effective Communiqué on Material Disclosures; exactly reflects the entire information we received on the subject/subjects; the information complies with our records, books and documents; we have endeavored to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject, and we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Disclaimer

Polisan Holding AS published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 18:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
