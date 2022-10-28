Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Polished.com Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POL   US28252C1099

POLISHED.COM INC.

(POL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
0.6200 USD   +10.97%
04:31pInvestor Alert : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Polished.com Inc. (POL) on Behalf of Investors
BU
10/18Polished.com Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/18Polished.com Inc Announces Management Resignations
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Polished.com Inc. (POL) on Behalf of Investors

10/28/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Polished.com Inc. (“Polished.com” or the “Company”) (NYSE: POL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 15, 2022, after the market had closed, Polished.com disclosed that it is unable to timely file its second quarter 2022 report due to an ongoing investigation regarding “certain allegations made by certain former employees related to the Company’s business operations.”

On this news, Polished.com’s stock fell as much as 23% during after-hours trading on August 15, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 14, 2022, Polished.com announced that its Chief Executive Office and President, its Chief Operating Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer and Secretary had all resigned, effective immediately.

On this news, Polished.com’s stock fell $0.037, or 7.5%, to close at $0.458 per share on October 17, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Polished.com securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about POLISHED.COM INC.
04:31pInvestor Alert : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Polished.com In..
BU
10/18Polished.com Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
10/18Polished.com Inc Announces Management Resignations
CI
10/14Polished.com Appoints John Bunka Interim CEO, Robert Barry Interim CFO
MT
10/14Polished.com Announces Management Transition
BU
10/14Polished.com Inc. Announces CFO Changes
CI
10/14Polished.Com Inc. Announces CEO Changes
CI
08/26Polished.com Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or ..
AQ
08/25Polished.com Provides Corporate Updates; Engages Leading Strategic Consulting Firm and ..
BU
08/16Polished Com : Provides Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Update - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POLISHED.COM INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 619 M - -
Net income 2022 26,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59,5 M 59,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 482
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart POLISHED.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Polished.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLISHED.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,56 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 258%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Fouerti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Johnson Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ellery W. Roberts Executive Chairman
Elie Fouerti Chief Operating Officer
Edward J. Tobin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLISHED.COM INC.-76.72%59
AMAZON.COM, INC.-33.44%1 130 411
JD.COM, INC.-43.63%60 351
COUPANG, INC.-42.44%29 875
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-31.24%17 861
ETSY, INC.-53.91%12 776