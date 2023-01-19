Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Polished.com Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POL   US28252C1099

POLISHED.COM INC.

(POL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-01-19 pm EST
0.5014 USD   -8.27%
04:46pPolished.com Announces that Requisite Number of Votes to Elect Director Candidates Were Received at 2022 Annual Meeting
BU
11:00aTranscript : Polished.com Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
01/09Polished.com Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polished.com Announces that Requisite Number of Votes to Elect Director Candidates Were Received at 2022 Annual Meeting

01/19/2023 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adjourns Annual Meeting to February 2, 2023 with Respect to Proposal 2

Polished.com Inc. (NYSE: POL) (formerly known as 1847 Goedeker Inc.) (“Polished” or the “Company”), a content driven and technology enabled shopping destination for appliances, furniture and home goods in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that it convened its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) as scheduled.

At the Annual Meeting proxies were submitted by stockholders representing approximately 64% of the shares of Polished's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. The requisite number of votes were received to approve Proposal 1, Election of Directors.

Proposal 2, Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to Increase the Authorized Number of Shares of Common Stock, requires a majority of all outstanding common stock for approval. The requisite numbers of shares voted for the approval of Proposal 2 have not yet been obtained.

The Annual Meeting has been adjourned to February 2, 2023, at 11:00 am ET, with respect to Proposal 2 described in Polished’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 19, 2022. The record date for the adjourned Annual Meeting remains December 12, 2022. The adjourned Annual Meeting can be accessed by visiting: https://web.lumiagm.com/295686073.

Stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted do not need to take any action and all previously submitted proxies will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked.

Polished's Board of Directors (the “Board”) believes that all proposals submitted are in the best interests of stockholders and will continue to solicit votes from stockholders during the adjournment.

To vote, please contact our proxy solicitor, Kingsdale Advisors, toll free at: 1-855-682-9644, or your broker.

Polished encourages all stockholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2022, who have not yet voted, to vote by 11:59 p.m. ET on February 1, 2023.

ABOUT POLISHED
Polished is raising the bar, delivering a world-class, white-glove shopping experience for home appliances. From the best product selections from top brands to exceptional customer service, we are simplifying the purchasing process and empowering consumers as we provide a polished experience, from inspiration to installation. A product expert helps customers get inspired and imagine the space they want, then shares fresh ideas, unbiased recommendations and excellent deals to suit the project's budget and style. The goal is peace of mind when it comes to new appliances. Polished perks include its "Love-It-Or-Return-It" 30-day policy, extended warranties, the ability to arrange for delivery and installation at your convenience and other special offers. Learn more at www.Polished.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will", "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could materially affect results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, those described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about POLISHED.COM INC.
04:46pPolished.com Announces that Requisite Number of Votes to Elect Director Candidates Were..
BU
11:00aTranscript : Polished.com Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
01/09Polished.com Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or ..
AQ
01/09Polished.com Has Scheduled its Annual Meeting of Stockholders for January 19, 2023
BU
2022Polished.com Announces Engagement of Sadler as the Company's Independent Auditor
BU
2022Polished.com Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Non-Reliance on Previou..
AQ
2022Polished.com Announces Internal Investigation Results, Corporate Updates and the Board ..
BU
2022Polished.com Provides Update on Progress of Audit Committee Investigation
BU
2022Polished.com Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Polished.com Announces Delayed Filing of Third Quarter Financials
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POLISHED.COM INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 568 M - -
Net income 2022 19,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 57,5 M 57,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 482
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart POLISHED.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Polished.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLISHED.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,55 $
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target 82,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John E. Rick Bunka Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Barry Chief Financial Officer
Ellery W. Roberts Executive Chairman
Ellette A. Anderson Independent Director
Clark R. Crosnoe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLISHED.COM INC.-5.38%58
AMAZON.COM, INC.13.64%973 850
JD.COM, INC.4.26%91 613
COUPANG, INC.15.57%30 095
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.98%27 560
ETSY, INC.9.73%16 520