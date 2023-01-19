Polished.com Announces that Requisite Number of Votes to Elect Director Candidates Were Received at 2022 Annual Meeting

Adjourns Annual Meeting to February 2, 2023 with Respect to Proposal 2

Polished.com Inc. (NYSE: POL) (formerly known as 1847 Goedeker Inc.) (“Polished” or the “Company”), a content driven and technology enabled shopping destination for appliances, furniture and home goods in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that it convened its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) as scheduled.

At the Annual Meeting proxies were submitted by stockholders representing approximately 64% of the shares of Polished's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. The requisite number of votes were received to approve Proposal 1, Election of Directors.

Proposal 2, Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to Increase the Authorized Number of Shares of Common Stock, requires a majority of all outstanding common stock for approval. The requisite numbers of shares voted for the approval of Proposal 2 have not yet been obtained.

The Annual Meeting has been adjourned to February 2, 2023, at 11:00 am ET, with respect to Proposal 2 described in Polished’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 19, 2022. The record date for the adjourned Annual Meeting remains December 12, 2022. The adjourned Annual Meeting can be accessed by visiting: https://web.lumiagm.com/295686073.

Stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted do not need to take any action and all previously submitted proxies will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked.

Polished's Board of Directors (the “Board”) believes that all proposals submitted are in the best interests of stockholders and will continue to solicit votes from stockholders during the adjournment.

To vote, please contact our proxy solicitor, Kingsdale Advisors, toll free at: 1-855-682-9644, or your broker.

Polished encourages all stockholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2022, who have not yet voted, to vote by 11:59 p.m. ET on February 1, 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005905/en/