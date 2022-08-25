Polished.com Provides Corporate Updates; Engages Leading Strategic Consulting Firm and Receives New York Stock Exchange Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

Polished.com Inc. (NYSE: POL) (formerly known as 1847 Goedeker Inc.) (“Polished” or the “Company”), a content driven and technology enabled shopping destination for appliances, furniture and home goods in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced the engagement of a leading strategic consulting firm with retail and ecommerce operations expertise to augment its existing management, identify opportunities to accelerate long-term profitable growth and, separately, to potentially expedite the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors’ ongoing investigation.

The Company also confirmed today it has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) indicating that, because the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”), it is not in compliance with the NYSE America’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in the NYSE American Company Guide. Under the Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company could be granted up to 12 months to cure the later filer delinquency. The initial six-month period to regain compliance is automatic and the additional six months is only granted upon request by the Company and approval by the NYSE. The NYSE notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the NYSE American. The Company intends to regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards before that date by filing the Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Company will file the Form 10-Q as soon as reasonably practicable.

