  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Pollard Banknote Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBL   CA73150R1055

POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED

(PBL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-07 pm EST
18.25 CAD   +1.39%
Pollard banknote announces dividend
PR
05:33pPollard Banknote Reports 4th Quarter and Annual Financial Results
AQ
Pollard banknote congratulates vice president shannon dehaven on gaming intelligence hot 50 inclusion
PR
POLLARD BANKNOTE ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

03/07/2023 | 05:39pm EST
WINNIPEG, MB, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per Common Share for the period from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023. Payment will be made on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

About Pollard Banknote Limited

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pollard-banknote-announces-dividend-301765143.html

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited


© PRNewswire 2023
