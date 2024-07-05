Pollen Street Capital is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Assessio, has successfully acquired HR Diagnostics and S&F Personalpsychologie Managementberatung ("the HRD Group"), a leading provider of online HR diagnostic tools and assessments.

The acquisition delivers geographic expansion into the DACH region, enhances Assessio's product portfolio and strengthen its position as a global leader in talent management automation.

The HRD Group, headquartered in Germany, is renowned for its innovative and scientifically validated assessment solutions. These tools are designed to support organizations in their hiring processes, employee development, and talent management strategies. The integration of the Groups proprietary technology with Assessio's comprehensive suite of HR solutions will provide clients with even more robust and data-driven tools to optimize their human capital.

Assessio's CEO Johan Masironi comments on the acquisition:

"Apart from HR Diagnostics fitting perfectly into our strategy, I am impressed with what the team has achieved in the German market. They are highly respected for their expertise and have successfully created processes for large clients with high demands, which customers are very satisfied with. We plan to grow both the existing product HR Diagnostics has in the market today, and in parallel, start new sales of the Assessio platform here."

Anastasia Kovaleva, Partner at Pollen Street Capital, said:

"We are pleased to welcome HRD Group into the Assessio family. The acquisition will give Assessio access to the DACH region, helping drive increase in maturity and adoption of data-driven talent assessment and development in the region. The acquisition also supports Assessio's strategy of becoming a leading pan-European provider of tech-led talent management solutions."