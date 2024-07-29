We are pleased to announce that Pivotal Growth has acquired Charleston Financial Services Limited ("Charleston"), in its 5th acquisition of 2024. The transaction has been granted FCA regulatory approval.

Charleston is a mortgage and protection broker based in Milton Keynes and specialising in the commercial, bridging, buy-to-let and HMO sectors. Charleston was established in 2009 and has demonstrated a strong track record of growth in specialist markets, led by the founder and Managing Director, James Hardwick.

Pollen Street backed Pivotal in 2021 as part of our ongoing thematic in consolidating distribution businesses. This acquisition, the 13th completed under our ownership, builds on Pivotal Growth's offering across specialist markets and provides scale to the group.

Simon Embley, Group Chief Executive of Pivotal Growth, commented:

"I am pleased to announce our latest acquisition in Charleston. Charleston has successfully tapped into specialist markets and grown to be an industry-leading specialist broker. I am looking forward to working with James to accelerate the growth journey of Charleston. James is a highly experienced leader whom we are delighted to welcome into the Pivotal Group"

James Hardwick, CEO of Charleston, said:

"We are excited to join the Pivotal Growth journey and look forward to achieving accelerated growth in this new partnership. We are delighted by the opportunity to join Simon and his team to grow the Charleston business and add value to the Pivotal Group."