Anglo Lombarda was founded in 2005 by Lodovico Bocchini and Andrea Ragozino who, together with Mauro Martini and Riccardo Bocchini, continue to lead the business today. The business has built a strong track record in offering bespoke insurance solutions to professionals and businesses, with a particular specialisation in the financial lines and aquaculture sectors.

Wide Group is the leading technology-led commercial broking consolidator in Italy, and the acquisition of Anglo Lombarda will expand both the group's scale and capability in the region around Naples and further develop its portfolio into adjacent lines of business. Pollen Street backed Wide in 2023 to pursue an M&A led growth plan and this acquisition is the 3rd deal done in the 12 months of Pollen Street ownership. Wide has a strong M&A pipeline of potential targets to build on the momentum of this acquisition, driven by a highly fragmented insurance broking market in Italy, with significant potential for synergistic consolidation, and builds on Pollen Street's long running and successful theme of investing in consolidation of insurance distribution which includes successfully exited deals such as Specialist Risk Group and Markerstudy.

Gianluca Melani, Co-founder & Managing Director of Wide Group, commented: "Our growth plan continues swiftly, and this operation follows shortly after the Anglo Lombarda deal. Our goal remains the same: to increase the technical expertise and operational capabilities of the Group, continuing to invest in competitive companies and technological development. We are pleased to welcome Assco, a company that shares our mission and market approach, and whose union will support a further acceleration of our journey."

Nicola Celotti, President of Assco Broker:"I am very pleased with this collaboration with Wide, with whom we share many affinities. Our paths are similar, focusing on skill development and the ability to place people at the center of our business. We are deeply convinced that this operation will create strong synergies that will help us build an increasingly advanced service and offering model."