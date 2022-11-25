Polnonakup Saris : Suspended, blocked, renewed and terminated issues - Poľnonákup Šariš a.s.

The trading with the share issue ISIN: CS0008466652 of the issuer Polnonakup SARIS, a.s., ICO: 00 155 012, will be terminated on the BSSE's regulated free market with effectiveness from November 28, 2022 on the basis of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting to terminate the trading on the BSSE.
