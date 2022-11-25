Advanced search
    1PSA01AE   CS0008466652

POLNONAKUP SARIS AS

(1PSA01AE)
End-of-day quote Bratislava Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
25.00 EUR   +257.14%
10:34aPolnonakup Saris : Suspended, blocked, renewed and terminated issues - Poľnonákup Šariš a.s.
Polnonakup Saris : Suspended, blocked, renewed and terminated issues - Poľnonákup Šariš a.s.

11/25/2022
PRESS RELEASE FROM November 25, 2022
Bratislava Stock Exchange notifies:
Termination of trading:
The trading with the share issue ISIN: CS0008466652 of the issuer Polnonakup SARIS, a.s., ICO: 00 155 012, will be terminated on the BSSE's regulated free market with effectiveness from November 28, 2022 on the basis of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting to terminate the trading on the BSSE.
Disclaimer

Polnonákup Šariš a.s. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 15:33:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
