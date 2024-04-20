April 20, 2024 To, The Manger-Listing Department The Manger-Listing Department BSE Limited Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Vibgyor Towers, 4" Floor, Plot No. C-62,G-Block Street, Mumbai - 400001 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (West), Mumbai- 400098 Scrip Code: 540717 Symbol: PQIF Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Certificate under Regulation 40(9) & (10) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

Pursuant to Regulation 40 (10) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the certificate issued by M/s. Dipti Rathi & Associates, Practising Company Secretary, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Sincerely

For Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited

Udit Pritam Sanghai

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

DIN: 06725206