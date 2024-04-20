Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech : Certificate under Regulation 40(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the financial year ended March 31, 2024
April 20, 2024 at 08:56 am EDT
April 20, 2024
To,
The Manger-Listing Department
The Manger-Listing Department
BSE Limited
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI)
Subject: Certificate under Regulation 40(9) & (10) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").
Pursuant to Regulation 40 (10) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the certificate issued by M/s. Dipti Rathi & Associates, Practising Company Secretary, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking You,
Yours Sincerely
For Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited
Udit Pritam Sanghai
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
DIN: 06725206
Dipti Nagori & Associates
Practising Company Secretaries
CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40 (9) OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS &
DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS), REGULATIONS 2015
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024
I have examined all Share Transfer Deeds, Memorandum of Transfers, Registers, files and other documents relating to Polo Queen Industrial And Fintech Limited maintained by Satellite Corporate Services Private Limited , pertaining to transfer of equity shares of the company for the period from 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024 for the purpose of issuing a Certificate as per regulation 40(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 entered into by, Polo Queen Industrial And Fintech Limited with BSE Limited and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE) and based on the information provided by the Company, through its Registrars and Share Transfer Agents Satellite Corporate Services Private Limited, Office No. A/106 & 107, Dattani Plaza, East West Compound, Andheri Kurla Road, Sakinaka, Mumbai - 400072.
I hereby certify that during the year ended on 31st March, 2024:
The Company has not received any share certificates relating to transfer of shares during the period from 1st April,2023 to 31st March,2024.
The Company has not received any requests for sub-division, consolidation, renewal, exchange or endorsement of calls/allotment monies during the period from 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024.
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in activities encompassing minerals trading, pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products and information technology. The Company along with its divisions, which include Doan Rajkamal, Polo Queen Solutions, Polo Queen Minchems and Polo Queen Pharma has its activities spread over various businesses like production and marketing of FMCG products in the domestic market with supplies to defense sector, development of information technology (IT) Park as well trading in chemicals and minerals. Its product range includes personal care, home care, kitchen care and fabric care. Its home care products range from mosquito insect repellent coils to domestic cleaners to air-fresheners. The Company offers a range of laundry solutions. Its subsidiaries include Polo Queen Capital Limited, Polo Queen Pharma Trade Industry Limited, and Polo Queen Solutions Limited.
