April 20, 2024

To,

The Manger-Listing Department

BSE Limited

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal

Vibgyor Towers, 4" Floor, Plot No. C-62,G-Block

Street, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (West), Mumbai- 400098

Scrip Code: 540717

Symbol: PQIF

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Certificate under Regulation 40(9) & (10) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

Pursuant to Regulation 40 (10) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the certificate issued by M/s. Dipti Rathi & Associates, Practising Company Secretary, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Sincerely

For Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited

Udit Pritam Sanghai

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

DIN: 06725206

Dipti Nagori & Associates

Practising Company Secretaries

CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40 (9) OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS &

DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS), REGULATIONS 2015

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024

I have examined all Share Transfer Deeds, Memorandum of Transfers, Registers, files and other documents relating to Polo Queen Industrial And Fintech Limited maintained by Satellite Corporate Services Private Limited , pertaining to transfer of equity shares of the company for the period from 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024 for the purpose of issuing a Certificate as per regulation 40(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 entered into by, Polo Queen Industrial And Fintech Limited with BSE Limited and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE) and based on the information provided by the Company, through its Registrars and Share Transfer Agents Satellite Corporate Services Private Limited, Office No. A/106 & 107, Dattani Plaza, East West Compound, Andheri Kurla Road, Sakinaka, Mumbai - 400072.

I hereby certify that during the year ended on 31st March, 2024:

  1. The Company has not received any share certificates relating to transfer of shares during the period from 1st April,2023 to 31st March,2024.
  2. The Company has not received any requests for sub-division, consolidation, renewal, exchange or endorsement of calls/allotment monies during the period from 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024.

Date: 19th April, 2024

For Dipti Nagori & Associates

Place: Mumbai

Practising Company Secretaries

DIPTI ARPIT NAGORI

Digitally signed by

DIPTI ARPIT NAGORI Date: 2024.04.19 11:37:18 +05'30'

Dipti Nagori

Company Secretary

C.P. No 9917

UDIN: F008603F000182315

Peer Review Certificate No: 1902/2022

1001, 10th Floor, H-2, Cypress, Highland Gardens, Dhokali, Thane (West) Pin -400 608 Mobile No. - 97692 73759 Email Id -csdiptinagori@gmail.com

