Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech : Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depository and participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 31st March 2024
April 20, 2024 at 08:56 am EDT
Date: April 20, 2024
To,
The Manger-Listing Department
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd
BSE Limited
Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor,Plot No.C-62,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
G- Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400098
Scrip Code: 540717
Symbol: PQIF
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBI (DP) Regulations") for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
We hereby submit the certificate received under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (DP) Regulations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 from M/s. Satellite Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd., Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company.
Please take the same on record.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited
Udit Pritam Sanghai
Digitally signed by Udit Pritam Sanghai
Date: 2024.04.20 15:10:24 +05'30'
Udit P. Sanghai
Whole Time Director
DIN: 06725206
Encl: A/a
Date: 02.04.2024
To,
Polo Queen Industrial And Fintech Ltd
304,, A To Z Indusrial Premises
G K Marg,, Lower Parel
Mumbai
Maharashtra‐400013
Subject: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depository and participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 31st March 2024.
Dear Sir/Madam,
In accordance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 31st March 2024, w.r.t. physical shares certificates received for dematerialization of securities (Equity Shares) of the Company, "Polo Queen Industrial And Fintech Ltd".We hereby confirm and certify the following:
The securities comprised in the said certificate(s) have been listed on the Stock Exchanges. and
The said certificate(s) after due verification have been mutilated and cancelled and the name of depository has been substituted in our records as registered owner.
However in case of Polo Queen Industrial And Fintech Ltd no physical certificates are received for demat during the quarter ended 31st March 2024.
This is for you information and records.
Thanking you,
For Satellite Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Michael Monteiro (Director)
