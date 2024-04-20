April 20, 2024

To,

The Manger-Listing Department

BSE Limited

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited(MSEI)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal

Vibgyor Towers, 4" Floor, Plot No. C-62,G-Block

Street, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (West), Mumbai- 400098

Scrip Code: 540717

Symbol: PQIF

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Submission of Compliance Certificate under Regulation 7(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed Compliance Certificate required to be submitted under Regulation 7(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations certifying compliance of Regulation 7(2) of SEBI Listing Regulations for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

We request you to take the same on your record.

Thanking You,

Yours Sincerely

For Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited

Udit Pritam Sanghai

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

DIN: 06725206

Attachments

