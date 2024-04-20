April 20, 2024
To,
The Manger-Listing Department
The Manger-Listing Department
BSE Limited
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited(MSEI)
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal
Vibgyor Towers, 4" Floor, Plot No. C-62,G-Block
Street, Mumbai - 400001
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (West), Mumbai- 400098
Scrip Code: 540717
Symbol: PQIF
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: Submission of Compliance Certificate under Regulation 7(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")
Dear Sir/Madam,
With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed Compliance Certificate required to be submitted under Regulation 7(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations certifying compliance of Regulation 7(2) of SEBI Listing Regulations for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.
We request you to take the same on your record.
Thanking You,
Yours Sincerely
For Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited
Udit Pritam Sanghai
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
DIN: 06725206
