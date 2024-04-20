April 20, 2024 To, The Manger-Listing Department The Manger-Listing Department BSE Limited Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited(MSEI) Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Vibgyor Towers, 4" Floor, Plot No. C-62,G-Block Street, Mumbai - 400001 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (West), Mumbai- 400098 Scrip Code: 540717 Symbol: PQIF Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Submission of Compliance Certificate under Regulation 7(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed Compliance Certificate required to be submitted under Regulation 7(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations certifying compliance of Regulation 7(2) of SEBI Listing Regulations for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

We request you to take the same on your record.

Thanking You,

Yours Sincerely

For Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited

Udit Pritam Sanghai

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

DIN: 06725206