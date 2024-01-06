The board of directors of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited meeting held on January 6, 2024, approved the appointment of Ms. Muskan Khandal as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company with effect from January 07, 2024; noted the cessation of Ms. Namrata Maheswari (Membership No. A27165) as the Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from January 06, 2024. Ms. Muskan Khandal is a B.Com graduate and an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (M. No.

A61122). She is having experience of over 4 years in the field of Secretarial and Listed Compliance functions.