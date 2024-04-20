April 20, 2024 To, The Manger-Listing Department The Manger-Listing Department BSE Limited Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Vibgyor Towers, 4" Floor, Plot No. C-62,G-Block Street, Mumbai - 400001 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (West), Mumbai- 400098 Scrip Code: 540717 Symbol: PQIF Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure in terms of Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

We are appending below the Statement of Investors Complaints for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as required under Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Sr. No. Particulars No. of Complaints 1. Number of complaints pending at the beginning of the Nil quarter 2. Number of complaints received during the quarter Nil 3. Number of complaints disposed of during the quarter Nil 4. Number of complaints unresolved at the end of the quarter Nil

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited

Udit P. Sanghai

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

DIN: 06725206