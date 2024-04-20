April 20, 2024

To,

The Manger-Listing Department

The Manger-Listing Department

BSE Limited

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal

Vibgyor Towers, 4" Floor, Plot No. C-62,G-Block

Street, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (West), Mumbai- 400098

Scrip Code: 540717

Symbol: PQIF

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure in terms of Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

We are appending below the Statement of Investors Complaints for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as required under Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Sr. No.

Particulars

No. of Complaints

1.

Number of complaints pending at the beginning of the

Nil

quarter

2.

Number of complaints received during the quarter

Nil

3.

Number of complaints disposed of during the quarter

Nil

4.

Number of complaints unresolved at the end of the quarter

Nil

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited

Udit P. Sanghai

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

DIN: 06725206

Disclaimer

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2024 15:01:06 UTC.