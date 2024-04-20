April 20, 2024
To,
The Manger-Listing Department
BSE Limited
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI)
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal
Vibgyor Towers, 4" Floor, Plot No. C-62,G-Block
Street, Mumbai - 400001
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (West), Mumbai- 400098
Scrip Code: 540717
Symbol: PQIF
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Disclosure in terms of Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")
We are appending below the Statement of Investors Complaints for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as required under Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.
Sr. No.
Particulars
No. of Complaints
1.
Number of complaints pending at the beginning of the
Nil
quarter
2.
Number of complaints received during the quarter
Nil
3.
Number of complaints disposed of during the quarter
Nil
4.
Number of complaints unresolved at the end of the quarter
Nil
Kindly take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely,
For Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited
Udit P. Sanghai
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
DIN: 06725206
