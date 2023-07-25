Effective July 25, 2023, METAVERSUM S.A. will change its name to POLSKA GRUPA MILITARNA S.A.
METAVERSUM S.A. will Change its Name to POLSKA GRUPA MILITARNA S.A
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-23 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.9400 PLN
|+0.86%
|+0.21%
|+5.38%
|May. 15
|Metaversum Spólka Akcyjna Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|2022
|Metaversum S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
Effective July 25, 2023, METAVERSUM S.A. will change its name to POLSKA GRUPA MILITARNA S.A.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.9400 PLN
|+0.86%
|+0.21%
|2 M $
|Metaversum Spólka Akcyjna Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Metaversum S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Metaversum S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Metaversum S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|SHOCKWORK GAMES S.A. will Change its Name to METAVERSUM S.A
|CI
|Shockwork Games S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Shockwork Games S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Shockwork Games S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
|Shockwork Games S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
|CI
|Shockwork Games S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
|CI
|VENTURE CAPITAL POLAND S.A. will Change its Name to Shockwork Games S.A
|CI
|Venture Capital Poland S.A. announced that it has received funding.
|CI