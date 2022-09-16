Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spó?ka Akcyjna
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKN   PLPKN0000018

POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA

(PKN)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  07:02 2022-09-16 am EDT
57.12 PLN   +0.53%
06:54aPKN Orlen interested in stake in Germany's Schwedt refinery -sources
RE
06:25aExclusive-PKN Orlen interested in stake in Germany's Schwedt refinery -sources
RE
09/09POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA : Baltic Power secures contracts for production of foundations and offshore substations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PKN Orlen interested in stake in Germany's Schwedt refinery -sources

09/16/2022 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW/BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Polish refiner PKN Orlen is interested in taking a controlling stake in the PCK Schwedt refinery that Germany has placed under a trusteeship, effectively removing control from Russia's Rosneft, sources in Berlin and Warsaw familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Warsaw said earlier this year that ending Russian ownership of the refinery was a condition for potentially supplying the refinery with sea-borne oil via a terminal in Gdansk and via Polish pipelines to replace Russian crude.

State-controlled PKN Orlen and Poland's climate ministry were not immediately available for comment. The German economy ministry was also not available for comment.

The refinery, which was majority-owned by Rosneft, has been testing Germany's resolve to eliminate imports of oil from Russia by the end of the year under European sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Germany needs Polish support to supply the refinery via Gdansk. Schwedt also supplies parts of Poland.

The landlocked refinery is the source of 90% of Berlin's fuel and has received all its crude from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline since the plant was built in the 1960s.

The refinery, brought under state control under Germany's energy security law, can continue to operate but not at full capacity, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said on Friday.

Poland earlier this year offered to allocate capacity at its oil terminal in Gdansk and said it could ship crude oil via its pipelines from the port to Germany on the condition Rosneft was removed as an owner of Schwedt.

The Polish terminal has room to receive as much as 36 million tonnes of oil per year, leaving about 9 million tonnes on top of the needs of Polish refiners that could be used for Germany. (Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Markus Wacket; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.95% 91.32 Delayed Quote.19.96%
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA 0.53% 57.12 Delayed Quote.-23.57%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.34% 467.1159 Real-time Quote.17.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.71% 60.035 Delayed Quote.-20.32%
WTI 0.74% 85.376 Delayed Quote.18.15%
All news about POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA
06:54aPKN Orlen interested in stake in Germany's Schwedt refinery -sources
RE
06:25aExclusive-PKN Orlen interested in stake in Germany's Schwedt refinery -sources
RE
09/09POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA : Baltic Power secures contracts for production of fo..
PU
09/09Baltic Power signs deals to help build wind farm
RE
09/09Polish Oil Refiner PKN Orlen Invests in Technology Companies in Austria, Ireland
MT
09/08Eologix sensor technology gmbh announced that it has received €6 million in fundin..
CI
08/29Orlen Unit Resumes Nitrogen Fertilizer Production for Polish Food Security
MT
08/29PKN Orlen Fuels Resumes Fertilizers Production at Unit Anwil
CI
08/29PKN Orlen's Anwil resumes fertiliser output, citing food security
RE
08/26Krzysztof Nowicki, Joins PKN Orlen's Management Board
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 214 B 45 154 M 45 154 M
Net income 2022 14 892 M 3 149 M 3 149 M
Net Debt 2022 14 481 M 3 062 M 3 062 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,40x
Yield 2022 6,16%
Capitalization 35 595 M 7 528 M 7 528 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 35 424
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spó?ka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 56,82 PLN
Average target price 87,60 PLN
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zofia Maria Paryla Chief Executive Officer
Jan Wlodzimierz Szewczak Chief Financial Officer
Wojciech Jasinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Józef Wegrecki Chief Operating Officer & Head-Operations
Malgorzata Erlich-Smurzynska Director-Financial Control, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-23.57%7 528
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.3.29%16 532
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION55.16%11 029
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.17.64%7 162
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.116.97%5 049
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-31.84%3 875