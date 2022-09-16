PKN Orlen interested in stake in Germany's Schwedt refinery -sources

WARSAW/BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Polish refiner PKN Orlen
is interested in taking a controlling stake in the PCK
Schwedt refinery that Germany has placed under a trusteeship,
effectively removing control from Russia's Rosneft,
sources in Berlin and Warsaw familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Friday.
Warsaw said earlier this year that ending Russian ownership
of the refinery was a condition for potentially supplying the
refinery with sea-borne oil via a terminal in Gdansk and via
Polish pipelines to replace Russian crude.
State-controlled PKN Orlen and Poland's climate ministry
were not immediately available for comment. The German economy
ministry was also not available for comment.
The refinery, which was majority-owned by Rosneft, has been
testing Germany's resolve to eliminate imports of oil from
Russia by the end of the year under European sanctions to punish
Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Germany needs Polish support to supply the refinery via
Gdansk. Schwedt also supplies parts of Poland.
The landlocked refinery is the source of 90% of Berlin's
fuel and has received all its crude from Russia via the Druzhba
pipeline since the plant was built in the 1960s.
The refinery, brought under state control under Germany's
energy security law, can continue to operate but not at full
capacity, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said on
Friday.
Poland earlier this year offered to allocate capacity at its
oil terminal in Gdansk and said it could ship crude oil via its
pipelines from the port to Germany on the condition Rosneft was
removed as an owner of Schwedt.
The Polish terminal has room to receive as much as 36
million tonnes of oil per year, leaving about 9 million tonnes
on top of the needs of Polish refiners that could be used for
Germany.
