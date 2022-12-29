Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spó?ka Akcyjna
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKN   PLPKN0000018

POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA

(PKN)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  08:21 2022-12-29 am EST
64.00 PLN   +0.60%
08:06aPoland ready for Russian oil ban, says minister
RE
12/22Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen Spó?ka Akcyjna : ORLEN VC invests in a raw material worth more than gold
PU
12/16Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen Spó?ka Akcyjna : ORLEN Group to ramp up oil and gas production in Norway
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Poland ready for Russian oil ban, says minister

12/29/2022 | 08:06am EST
WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland is prepared for a Russian ban on oil sales to countries implementing a price cap, the climate minister said on Thursday, with the country having cut its intake of Russian crude and secured alternative supplies from producers such as Saudi Arabia.

The Group of Seven (G7) nations and allies including Poland this month agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude. In response, President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations abiding by the cap.

Poland has been gradually reducing its intake of Russian oil, and after the start of the war in Ukraine stopped buying seaborne Russian oil, top refiner PKN Orlen said. The company says it has secured alternative oil supplies via its partnership with Saudi Aramco.

"We are prepared to process all types of crude oil, this is our advantage," Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa told a news conference.

Moskwa also said that she believed the next EU sanctions package would include a decision on banning Russian oil.

Poland is seeking German support to slap EU sanctions on the Polish-German section of the Druzhba crude pipeline so Warsaw can abandon a deal to buy Russian oil next year without paying penalties, two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters in November.

Poland and Germany promised in spring to try to end imports of Russian oil via Druzhba's northern leg by the end of year, but Orlen remains tied to its contract with Russian oil and gas company Tatneft

"We believe that the next sanctions package will include a decision on oil," Moskwa said. "The sanctions cancel the contract with Tatneft." (Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; Writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.65% 83.08 Delayed Quote.9.30%
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA 0.57% 64 Delayed Quote.-14.42%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.25% 428.4773 Real-time Quote.5.96%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.63% 32.2 End-of-day quote.-1.06%
WTI -0.68% 77.965 Delayed Quote.5.88%
Analyst Recommendations on POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 320 B 72 377 M 72 377 M
Net income 2022 22 030 M 4 989 M 4 989 M
Net Debt 2022 16 859 M 3 818 M 3 818 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,57x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 73 859 M 16 727 M 16 727 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 35 424
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spó?ka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 63,62 PLN
Average target price 83,71 PLN
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Obajtek Chief Executive Officer
Jan Wlodzimierz Szewczak Chief Financial Officer
Wojciech Jasinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Józef Wegrecki Chief Operating Officer & Head-Operations
Malgorzata Erlich-Smurzynska Director-Financial Control, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-14.42%16 727
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.1.23%16 864
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION55.37%9 822
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.228.43%7 457
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.5.89%6 889
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-25.14%3 895