    PKN   PLPKN0000018

POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA

(PKN)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:04 2022-12-01 am EST
68.24 PLN   +4.50%
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spó?ka Akcyjna : ORLEN expanding its retail presence in Europe

12/01/2022 | 11:14am EST
The ORLEN Group has taken over and is beginning to rebrand 79 fuel stations in Hungary, currently branded as Lukoil. In addition, the Group will purchase 103 more fuel stations located in Slovakia and Hungary by mid-2024. ORLEN's entry into the Hungarian market and purchase of more stations in Slovakia follow the merger of PKN ORLEN with its smaller peer LOTOS. According to its strategic vision, by 2030 the ORLEN Group's retail network is to comprise 3,500 ORLEN-branded stations in at least six markets of Central and Eastern Europe, with the share of foreign locations in its entire network up from the current 37% to 45%.

"As already announced, we are strengthening our presence in Slovakia, becoming one of the fourth largest fuel retailer operating in that market. We are also expanding our retail network into a new market, that of Hungary, where we have already established a wholesale presence. As a result of the successful expansion of our sales network, we ensure the security of fuel and energy supplies not only in Poland, but in the entire region of Central and Eastern Europe. Our commitment and market insight will allow us to offer new customers in Europe prime quality products and services tailored to their expectations. The ORLEN-branded stations will open their doors to Hungarian customers in early December," says Daniel Obajtek, CEO and President of the PKN ORLEN Management Board.
As part of the remedial measures imposed as a condition for its acquisition of LOTOS, in early December ORLEN became the owner of 79 fuel stations in Hungary, to be rebranded from Lukoil to ORLEN with the next few days. In the next stage, the stations will be upgraded to ORLEN network standards.
Under its agreement with the MOL Group, ORLEN will eventually acquire 143 stations in Hungary and 39 outlets in Slovakia. The acquisition and rebranding of the remaining 64 outlets in Hungary will take place gradually by mid-2024.
A parallel rebranding project will be carried out at the 39 Slovak stations, to be completed by mid-2023. As a result, ORLEN will have deployed its colours in six European countries, where stations of the ORLEN network will provide refuelling services to motorists.
Following the transaction, ORLEN will have a total of more than 230 retail outlets on the Hungarian and Slovak markets. As a result, the ORLEN Group will be one of the four top players on both markets.

"As already announced, we are strengthening our presence in Slovakia, becoming one of the fourth largest fuel retailer operating in that market. We are also expanding our retail network into a new market, that of Hungary, where we have already established a wholesale presence. As a result of the successful expansion of our sales network, we ensure the security of fuel and energy supplies not only in Poland, but in the entire region of Central and Eastern Europe. Our commitment and market insight will allow us to offer new customers in Europe prime quality products and services tailored to their expectations. The ORLEN-branded stations will open their doors to Hungarian customers in early December," says Daniel Obajtek, CEO and President of the PKN ORLEN Management Board.

As part of the remedial measures imposed as a condition for its acquisition of LOTOS, in early December ORLEN became the owner of 79 fuel stations in Hungary, to be rebranded from Lukoil to ORLEN with the next few days. In the next stage, the stations will be upgraded to ORLEN network standards.

Under its agreement with the MOL Group, ORLEN will eventually acquire 143 stations in Hungary and 39 outlets in Slovakia. The acquisition and rebranding of the remaining 64 outlets in Hungary will take place gradually by mid-2024.

A parallel rebranding project will be carried out at the 39 Slovak stations, to be completed by mid-2023. As a result, ORLEN will have deployed its colours in six European countries, where stations of the ORLEN network will provide refuelling services to motorists.

Following the transaction, ORLEN will have a total of more than 230 retail outlets on the Hungarian and Slovak markets. As a result, the ORLEN Group will be one of the four top players on both markets.

Disclaimer

PKN Orlen SA published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 16:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 306 B 67 425 M 67 425 M
Net income 2022 24 898 M 5 495 M 5 495 M
Net Debt 2022 20 211 M 4 460 M 4 460 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,57x
Yield 2022 5,74%
Capitalization 75 810 M 16 730 M 16 730 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 35 424
Free-Float 83,2%
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spó?ka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 65,30 PLN
Average target price 82,15 PLN
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zofia Maria Paryla Chief Executive Officer
Jan Wlodzimierz Szewczak Chief Financial Officer
Wojciech Jasinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Józef Wegrecki Chief Operating Officer & Head-Operations
Malgorzata Erlich-Smurzynska Director-Financial Control, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-12.16%16 730
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.1.94%17 272
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION97.65%12 514
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.211.72%7 113
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.10.32%6 914
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-28.49%3 974